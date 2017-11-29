‘Several problems’ found after review of account used by Cass County official, records say

The Cass County Auditor’s Office recently released a memo addressed to the county commission noting “several problems” during a three-month review of an imprest account used by the public administrator’s office. The auditor’s office said the review showed multiple issues with the account, including math errors and use of county funds to purchase gifts on behalf of wards and office supplies. Melody Folsom, the public administrator, said the account is for “client purchases” and office supplies, and was provided to her office by the county a few years ago. File photo