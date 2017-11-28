Local chief juvenile officer receives Andrew Jackson Higgins Award
Beverly A. Newman, chief juvenile officer for the 17th Judicial Circuit Court, recently received the Andrew Jackson Higgins Award from the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association at its statewide meeting.
The award is named after Andrew Jackson Higgins, a former state supreme court judge who passed away in 2011. Higgins is remembered as a humanitarian and for his commitment to serving the best interests of Missouri’s children.
The Higgins Award comes as Newman is preparing to leave her position and take on a new role as court programs manager for the Office of State Courts Administrator in Jefferson City.
Newman has served the 17th circuit for 29 years. The 17th circuit covers Johnson and Cass counties.
“I personally cannot think of anyone that has had a greater, more positive, impact on children and families in the 17th Circuit for the last 29 years, or frankly, statewide in the latest years of her services with the Supreme Court and the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association, than Bev Newman,” Associate Circuit Judge Stacey Lett said in a statement. “She will certainly be missed locally, but the asset that will be shared with everyone in the state through her new role with the Office of State Court Administrator will be immeasurable.”
Newman has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Missouri, and management and supervision certificates from Missouri State University’s Management Development Institute. She is a fellow of the Georgetown University Center for Juvenile Justice Reform program and is also a certified court manager through the Missouri Court Management Institute.
Under Newman’s leadership, the 17th Circuit Juvenile Division was selected to develop several innovative youth programs by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Newman also spearheaded the development of new services, such as the Cass County Youth Court, programs to address school attendance problems for young children, and supervised visitation to help reunite parents with their children.
In addition to her work in the 17th Circuit, Newman assumed leadership roles in many statewide initiatives to improve youth services provided by the court system. She has chaired committees to improve juvenile detention facilities in Missouri and created standards for juvenile officer performance. She has served as a board member and president of the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association, a member of the Missouri Juvenile Justice Task Force, and the Children’s Justice Task Force.
For more information about the 17th Circuit Juvenile Division, visit www.circuit17kids.org.
Raymore public works department asking residents to safely dispose leaves, yard waste
Raymore’s public works department is asking residents to take precautions to prevent leaves and yard waste from entering storm sewers or storm drains this fall. The city’s storm water engineer is encouraging residents to bag up their leaves to be safely disposed, rather than raking or blowing leaves into the street to stop yard debris from clogging storm drains.
The city announced recently in a news release that it has yard waste pickup with normal residential trash pickup on the following Wednesdays through this year: Nov. 29, Dec. 6, and Dec. 20.
Yard waste should be placed curbside in brown paper bags. The city also said branches should be tied in bundles, not exceeding 40 inches in length and 18 inches in diameter. There is no bag limit for waste pickup.
For more information, visit the city’s website at www.raymore.com.
