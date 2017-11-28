Young Harrisonville Elementary readers stay in character for parade

To conclude a recent reading unit, first-graders at Harrisonville Elementary School participated in a “Character Parade” dressed as the stars of the books that students recently had read.
The children were asked to find a character in a book and complete a worksheet about the character. They recorded the book the character was in, the character’s role in the story, and why the students chose that character.
After the parade, the children shared information about their characters and showed the books to their class.
Four from Pleasant Hill named to All-District band
Never miss a local story.
Pleasant Hill High School musicians Sophia Harvey, Sydney Lamborn, Alaina Umscheid, and Gennavieve Wrobel have been chosen for the All-District Band.
Lamborn was also selected for the All-District Jazz Band.
Middle school singers participate in honor choir
Students from Ray-Pec East and Ray-Pec South middle schools recently participated in the seventh- and eighth-grade Honor Choir for the West Central Missouri Music Educators Association.
The honor choir practiced and performed Nov. 4 at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
Members from Ray-Pec East were Avery Lowe, Olivia Wearing, MaKenzie Livengood, Gena Dvorak, David Starkey, Lana Leveridge, Bailey Roe, Hannah Moroney, Katie Barber, Leah Creek, Jali Creek, Cierra Moffet, Madi Wolfenbarger, Emilee Vincent, Tallie Scott, and Brooklyn Burk.
Participants from Ray-Pec South Middle School were Hunter Diepenbrock, Micah Novak, Trey Doss, Ashlyn Hamblin, Jenesa Robertson, Meredith Herrell, Emma Flores, Haley Masenthin, Cami Sweet, Brooklyn Morehead, Dalton Ballinger, Keira Boles, Cabriah Voliva, Sarah Friedline, and Olivia Burton.
Harrisonville seniors receive monthly honor
Harrisonville High School seniors Baylie Woolsey and Nicholas Laughlin were selected by the faculty as Students of the Month for November. The award is based on character, citizenship and academics
Woolsey, the daughter of Rhonda and Duane Woolsey, is involved in student council, freshman mentoring, drama, debate, audio/video team, and show choir. She is a section leader in choir and chairs the T-shirt and blood drive committees for student council.
Outside of school, Woolsey is a student leader for Wyldlife and is involved with a number of church activities. She plans to major in intercultural ministries at Southwest Baptist University.
Laughlin, an Eagle Scout, is the son of Tony and Andrea Laughlin. He is a football captain and the executive secretary for student council. He’s also involved in basketball, golf and National Honor Society.
Laughlin plans to attend Truman State University to earn an undergraduate degree in health science and a minor in Spanish.
Student council hosts a grand repast
More than 250 community members attended the annual Senior Citizens’ Thanksgiving Banquet hosted Nov. 20 by the Harrisonville High School Student Council. The visitors ate a traditional Thanksgiving meal and enjoyed a performance by the high school jazz band.
Students at the Harrisonville Early Childhood Center and Harrisonville Elementary School made the placemats. A number of local businesses provided financial support.
The banquet committee was led by Harrisonville High students Susanna Tracy and Bronson Lee.
Get moving, Ray-Pec!
The Raymore-Peculiar School District Wellness Committee conducted its first staff workout day on Nov. 11.
The boot-camp style exercise was led by District Wellness Coordinator Lindsay Tom and School Board Member Paul Coffman.
Belton schools honored for character efforts
Two Belton schools have earned Promising Practice awards from Character.org, a national organization aimed at helping create citizens who are “inspired and empowered to be ethical and compassionate.”
Gladden Elementary was recognized for its “staff families” initiative. Each staff member at Gladden, including certified and classified staff, is placed in a “school family” at the beginning of the academic year. Each family then creates a family name, hashtag, handshake, and song.
During each staff meeting and professional development day, staff members are grouped with their families. While in these meetings, each family completes a family job — which includes greeting, wishing others well, sharing celebrations, leading the staff in a brain smart start, and playing an energizing song. This was the second year of implementing the practice at Gladden.
Hillcrest STEAM Academy earned its award for its student-led video announcements. Students are chosen to lead the daily video announcements and they are sent out using a safe-sharing program.
Students use this time to announce lunch, the weather, birthdays, say the Pledge of Allegiance, and promote upcoming school events. Episodes also may include pictures of the different projects going on in the building, character education traits, deep-breathing techniques, and the school-wide Pride chant.
A grant from the Belton Educational Foundation supplied the video equipment and green screen to put together the production. The library media specialist and computer lab paraprofessional work with students to produce the daily reports.
Character.org emphasizes that good character education involves every school staff member, is infused into the daily curriculum and life of the school, and results in a positive school climate.
Bright Futures aims to raise $7,500 for backpack program
Bright Futures Harrisonville kicked off its inaugural giving campaign on #GivingTuesday, Nov. 28. The goal is to raise $7,500 by Dec. 31 for the Food 4 Thought Backpack program, which provides two days of child-friendly food for students over the weekend during the school year.
Bright Futures relies solely on donations to fund the backpack program.
It costs $2.62 each week to fill a weekend food bag. That equals just under $100 to support one student for an entire school year and approximately $15,000 annually to fund the program. Bright Futures seeks to raise half of this year’s funds before the end of 2017.
Donations can be mailed or dropped off at the district offices, 503 S. Lexington St., with checks made payable to the Harrisonville Public School Foundation. All donations are tax deductible.
There is also a new online giving option, which can accommodate both one-time and continuing donations. Go to harrisonvilleschools.org and click the link for the school foundation.
Food also can be brought to the district offices. These items are used in the Food 4 Thought program includes granola bars, fruit cups, pudding cups, fruit snacks, mac-and-cheese (individual bags/bowls), peanut butter, ramen noodles and Chef Boyardee single-serving microwave bowls.
Elaine Adams, Special to The Democrat
Comments