What’s happening in Cass County?

Dec. 1
First Friday Coffee in Belton
7:30-9 a.m. — Bel-Ray Wellness Center, 8446 Clint Drive, Belton
A networking event organized by the Belton Chamber of Commerce.
Never miss a local story.
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Meadowview Estates, 533 Meadow View Circle, Peculiar
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meeting
11 a.m. — Holmes Hall, Foxwood Springs Living Center, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore
An optional noon lunch is $12. Nancy Griffin and Marysia Bojanski-Moore will entertain the group with holiday music. Call Barbara Crouse at 816-318-9767 for reservations. Current and retired federal employees and the public are invited.
Raymore Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting
6 p.m. — T.B. Hanna Station, 214 S. Washington St., Raymore
This event will include cookies and hot chocolate, photos with Santa Claus, and a petting zoo. The tree lighting will also kick off the Mayor’s Coats and Clothes Drive for Beacon of Hope, King’s Closet. For more information, visit www.raymore.com.
Dec. 2
Photos with Santa Claus
10 a.m.-noon — Cass Regional Medical Center rotunda, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville
Get your photo with Santa Claus and your loved ones in front of the hospital’s Christmas tree during this free event. A valid email address is required so that the photos can be emailed to you. This event is open to the public.
Pleasant Hill Mayor’s Lighting Ceremony
4-6 p.m. — Depot Park, 100 Wyoming St., Pleasant Hill
Come enjoy cookies with Santa Claus, dancing and singing, and the tree lighting at 5:45 p.m. Visit the city’s Facebook page for more information.
Dec. 3
“The Nutcracker”: A Magical Adventure
1 p.m. and 5 p.m. — The Forum Theatre, 107 W. Pirate Parkway, Belton
Performances are at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $8 each. Proceeds from the show, presented by Donna’s School of Performing Arts, will go toward providing donation assistance to Heart-n-Hand, Inc. Ministries and Puerto Rico relief efforts through Catholic Charities.
20th Annual Christmas Homes Tour
1-5 p.m. — Harrisonville and Pleasant Hill
Tickets for the 2017 Christmas Homes Tour around Harrisonville and Pleasant Hill are $10 each. Tickets are sold at the Pleasant Hill Times, Goppert Financial Banks in Pleasant Hill, the Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cass Regional Medical Center gift shop, and any participating home on the tour at the time of the tour. Residence No. 1 is the Andrews home at 26019 S. Southwood Road in Harrisonville, residence No. 2 is the Culpepper home at 21925 Jefferson Parkway in Harrisonville, residence No. 3 is the Clifford home at 409 Lake St. in Pleasant Hill, and residence No. 4 is the Scott model home at 806 Wright St. in Pleasant Hill. Stops No. 5 and 6 are featured business venues: Birdie’s Boutique & Salon at 200 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville and Bally Peddler & others in the downtown depot on Wyoming Street in Pleasant Hill. This event is organized by Harrisonville & Cass County Business Women.
Dec. 6
COPD Support Group Meeting
11:30 a.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville
Cass Regional Medical Center will host a COPD support group meeting at Cass Regional in conference rooms 1, 2, and 3 located directly inside the main entrance of the hospital. This support group is for those diagnosed with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and their caregivers. Participants provide support to one another and learn methods to manage their conditions while taking part in everyday activities. For more information, contact Respiratory Therapy Manager Gary Skiles at 816-380-5888, extension 4160, or email gskiles@cassregional.org.
Dec. 8
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Harrisonville Community Center, 2400 S. Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Dec. 9
Garden City’s Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
2:30 p.m. — Garden City Community Building, 201 Willow Lane, Garden City
Activities for this event start at 2:30 p.m. The Christmas tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please call Alvin or Connie Poisal at 816-773-6695.
Christmas on the Square
3:30-6:30 p.m. — Harrisonville Square
This annual event features a craft show and tours, the Chamber’s chili dinner and Christmas tree auction, a pageant, horse and wagon rides, train rides, the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting, and candy canes with Santa Claus. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Love the Harrisonville Square.
Dec. 11
An Evening with Santa and Mrs. Claus
6-7:30 p.m. — Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
Call the library at 816-884-3483 or visit casscolibrary.org for more information.
Dec. 12
Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting
6 p.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center conference room 1, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville
This meeting is free to attend. For more information, email Jeanne Reeder at jeanne.reeder@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s 24-hour information and support line at 800-272-3900.
Dec. 15
Community Blood Center’s Blood Drive
8 a.m.-1 p.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center conference rooms 1, 2, and 3, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville
The hospital will host a blood drive organized by the Community Blood Center. To donate, bring your photo ID, eat well, and drink plenty of fluids prior to your donation. For medical eligibility questions, call 800-245-7035. Appointments are welcome but not necessary. To schedule an appointment, visit www.esavealifenow.org and enter sponsor code “cassmedctr,” or contact Stacy Sample at 816-380-5888, extension 7510 or ssample@cassregional.org.
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Commerce Bank, 1301 S. Locust St., Harrisonville
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to kschwers@kcstar.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.
Comments