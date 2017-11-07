Peculiar voters approve half-cent sales tax for police department

Peculiar voters approved a half-cent public safety sales tax Nov. 7, which provides new revenue for the police department.
According to unofficial election results from the Cass County Election Authority, 242 of 416 ballots — 58.17 percent — voted to pass the sales tax in Peculiar, while 174 — 41.83 percent — voted against the tax.
The new sales-tax revenue will be used to hire more police officers, the city administrator said last month. The sales tax revenue could also be used to purchase equipment for the police department in the future as well as cover overtime and time off.
The city estimated the sales tax would bring in about $200,000 per year, revenue that could create up to three new positions within the police department.
Passage of the new tax means the rate is set to increase by 0.5 percent.
Currently, purchases inside Peculiar city limits are subject to an 8.475-percent sales tax rate.
Raymore voters OK charter amendments
The majority of voters in Raymore approved all 16 questions proposing amendments to the city charter.
The ballot questions included a wide variety of proposed changes to the charter — including a change to definitions for consistency; issues regarding city council qualifications, compensation, leadership, and vacancies of office; the process for discharging the city attorney and city prosecutor; operational amendments for legislative proceedings; changes to executive powers; new rules for the appointment and term of the city manager; new rules for nominations and municipal elections; new mechanisms for initiative, referendum, and recall petitions; and an amendment to general provisions related to charter amendments.
The city of Raymore is required to review the charter every 10 years. The proposed amendments were put forth by a charter review commission, which published a report explaining the rationale behind each change.
Most of the questions passed by a wide margin with the exception of question No. 2, which asked if the charter should be amended to clarify the ability of the city council to rehire a former municipal judge for a new term as municipal judge despite a prohibition for other types of municipal employment.
Question No. 2 passed by 38 votes, according to the unofficial election results.
More than 1,000 Raymore voters cast ballots in the election.
Two tax issues, one elections issue pass in smaller communities
A small number of voters in Cass County also turned out for elections in Garden City, Archie, and Loch Lloyd.
Garden City voters narrowly passed a use tax, which imposes a sales tax on purchases made from out-of-state vendors.
According to the ballot language, only people who make more than $2,000 in purchases from out-of-state vendors in any calendar year will be subject to the new use tax, which will be imposed at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate — currently 2 percent.
The use tax passed with 53 percent voting for the new tax.
Archie voters also passed their own half-cent sales tax with 59 out of 82 ballots approving a new tax, which will provide funds for the operation and maintenance of the city’s parks.
Finally, Loch Lloyd voters approved a question allowing the village to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions up for election in that office. The measure passed with 72.55 percent of the vote.
Complete election results are available on the Cass County Election Authority web page.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 816-234-7909, @kaitlynschwers
