Sheriff’s crime report: Shots fired during disturbance in East Lynne

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office crime report reveals incidents occurring from Oct. 30-Nov. 5 in Cass County.
Belton
10/30/17 07:04 189TH ST, BELTON
On Oct. 30 at approximately 0708 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 5700 block of East 187th Street in Belton in reference to a report of stealing. The reporting party said an item was stolen out of her vehicle at this address. No suspects were identified.
10/30/17 08:53 187TH/STATE LINE, BELTON
On Oct. 30, a deputy was dispatched to a property at the northeast corner of State Line Road and 187th Street in Belton for a report of a stealing. The reporting party said that walnut trees had been stolen from the property.
10/30/17 20:49 STATE ROUTE Y, BELTON
On Oct. 30 at 2051 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 18800 block of Missouri Y in reference to a check the welfare of a person. It was reported that a male party had called the suicide hotline and had said his last farewells. The person was contacted and taken into custody for an outside agency warrant after he was seen by EMS.
10/30/17 23:05 203RD/W OF D, BELTON
On Oct. 30, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the area of 203rd Street and Missouri D on a green Ford pickup for an improper working tag light. The driver was arrested and taken to the Belton Police Department on three active warrants.
10/31/17 23:52 SB 49/NORTH CASS PKWY, BELTON
On Oct. 31 at approximately 2352 hours, a deputy was involved in a vehicle pursuit of a dark-colored vehicle as the license on the vehicle came back as stolen/missing. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. A short time later, the passenger of the vehicle was placed in custody and taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver was not located.
11/01/17 22:40 58/ W OF PROSPECT, BELTON
On Nov. 1, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on Missouri 58, west of Prospect Avenue in Belton. A passenger in the vehicle was arrested on an active extraditable warrant out of Johnson County, Mo.
11/02/17 23:10 ASH ST, BELTON
On Nov. 2 at 2333 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 19000 block of South Ash Street in Belton in reference to a male juvenile, who was reported as being a runaway, being observed in the area. The runaway juvenile was located and turned over to the custody of his mother.
11/05/17 02:25 CLEVELAND AVE, BELTON
On Nov. 5 at approximately 0226 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Cambridge Road on a black Ford pickup for not having a front license plate. Upon contacting the driver, the deputy arrested two subjects for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cleveland
10/31/17 13:28 220TH ST, CLEVELAND
On Oct. 31 at approximately 1507 hours, a deputy conducted a residence check in the 400 block of East 220th Street. Upon arrival, a male ran from the scene. The deputy returned to the residence and gathered information for a report.
Creighton
10/30/17 18:49 WINDSOR DR, CREIGHTON
On Oct. 30 at approximately 1902 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the report of drug activity in the 500 block of Windsor Street in Creighton. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted a resident who reported she found drugs in her home. The matter is pending investigation.
11/02/17 09:30 STATE ROUTE 7, CREIGHTON
On Nov. 2 at approximately 0934 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 32700 block of Missouri 7 in Creighton in reference to a report of vandalism. The reporting party stated someone had broken the glass of the patio door. The investigation revealed a burglary was committed with no suspect identified.
East Lynne
11/01/17 20:27 YODER RD, EAST LYNNE
On Nov. 1, a deputy responded to the 25800 block of South Yoder Road in reference to a stolen four-wheel ATV. The deputy made contact with the owner who stated that her ATV had been stolen from the property on Yoder Road. There was no suspect information at the time for the report.
11/03/17 10:55 AIRPORT RD, EAST LYNNE
On Nov. 3 at approximately 1055 hours, a deputy responded to the 22900 block of East Airport Road in reference to a disturbance with shots fired. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a male and gathered information for a report. An arrest has been made in this case.
Freeman
11/01/17 10:19 MAIN ST, FREEMAN
On Nov. 1 at approximately 1028 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 200 block of East Main Street in Freeman in reference to a burglary that had occurred. The victim said he had property stolen from his garage. A suspect has not been identified at this time.
11/02/17 11:16 VANMETER RD, FREEMAN
On Nov. 2 at approximately 1148 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at a residence in the 30200 block of South Vanmeter Road in rural Freeman in regard to a report of stealing. A suspect was taken into custody on two active Cass County warrants and was booked into the county jail.
11/02/17 16:50 VANMETER RD, FREEMAN
On Nov. 2 at approximately 1653 hours, a deputy responded to the 30200 block of South Van Meter Road in Freeman for a report of a stolen Polaris Razor ATV. The reporting party said the ATV had been stolen within a two-week time period. A suspect has not been identified.
11/05/17 20:00 STATE ROUTE O, FREEMAN
On Nov. 5 at approximately 2004 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 30400 block of South Missouri O in Freeman for suspicious activity. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the reporting party, who stated a suspicious vehicle and person entered onto his property three times on Nov. 5.
Garden City
10/31/17 00:49 F/8TH, GARDEN CITY
On Oct. 31 at approximately 0049 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on South Ash Street and Eighth Street in Garden City. The driver and a passenger were detained and later released pending investigation.
11/04/17 09:00 KIRCHER RD, GARDEN CITY
On Nov. 4, A male reported property damage to a soy bean field that had been driven through overnight. There is no suspect information at this time.
Harrisonville
10/30/17 12:43 2/K, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 30, a deputy was dispatched to check the welfare of a subject walking along East Missouri 2. The deputy made contact with the subject, who turned out to be a missing person out of Pleasant Hill. The subject willingly went back to Pleasant Hill with a Pleasant Hill police officer.
10/31/17 11:30 STATE ROUTE 7, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 31, a deputy responded to the 23700 block of South Missouri 7 in Harrisonville regarding a suspicious vehicle. A male was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle and trespassing.
11/01/17 23:15 WEST OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Nov. 1 at approximately 2315 hours, a deputy responded to the 27600 block of South West Outer Road in Harrisonville in regard to recovered property. A small, clear plastic bag of a white crystalline substance was recovered. No suspects have been identified.
11/02/17 09:43 MCCLAIN RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Nov. 2 at approximately 1032 hours, a deputy conducted a warrant arrest at a residence in the 31800 block of South McClain Road in rural Harrisonville while conducting an investigation in regard to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Stephen L. Shaw Jr. was taken into custody on an active misdemeanor warrant through Harrisonville for a domestic assault. Shaw was taken to the Cass County jail.
11/05/17 10:23 2/BRUSH COLLEGE, HARRISONVILLE
On Nov. 5 while patrolling Missouri 2 near Missouri DD, a deputy observed a small gray pickup truck in front of the deputy that appeared to be traveling above the posted speed limit. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and placed under arrest for driving while suspended.
11/05/17 12:56 245TH ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Nov. 5, a deputy conducted a stealing investigation that occurred in the 25800 block of East 245th Street in Harrisonville. The deputy made contact with reporting party, who stated someone stole a GPS unit out of her unlocked car sometime overnight. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.
11/05/17 19:15 2/JUSTICE CENTER, HARRISONVILLE
On Nov. 5, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Missouri 2, west of the Cass County Justice Center, on a black truck for having expired tags. The driver was arrested on active warrants and taken to the jail.
Lake Annette
11/04/17 14:49 LAKE ANNETTE RD/258TH, LAKE ANNETTE
On Nov. 4, while patrolling Lake Annette Road, a deputy observed a white Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Lake Annette Road from Missouri 2 at what appeared to be a high rate of speed. Upon contact, the deputy issued a summons to the driver for possession of marijuana.
Peculiar
10/30/17 11:23 COWGER RD, PECULIAR
On Oct. 30, a deputy responded to the 24700 block of South Cowger Road in Peculiar regarding stolen property. A stolen Apple laptop was recovered from the residence. A male was arrested for receiving stolen property.
11/01/17 07:08 COUNTRYSIDE DR, PECULIAR
On Nov. 1 at approximately 0713 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 21600 block of Countryside Drive in Peculiar in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that his Jeep Wrangler was stolen overnight. A suspect has not been identified at this time.
11/01/17 23:53 221ST ST, PECULIAR
On Nov. 1, a deputy responded to a call of trespassing in the 8300 block of East 221st Street in Peculiar. Upon arrival, the deputy discovered that the suspects attempted a burglary at the residence. An investigation revealed that multiple other properties had been trespassed on and a motor vehicle had been stolen along with other property.
11/02/17 18:30 250TH ST, PECULIAR
On Nov. 2 at approximately 1841 hours, a deputy responded to the 12200 block of East 250th Street outside of Peculiar in reference to a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted a male who stated his son had torn up his house, damaged his truck, and destroyed other items outside of the residence. One suspect was identified and taken into custody.
11/03/17 16:31 221ST ST, PECULIAR
On Nov. 3 at approximately 1630 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 8000 block of 221st Street in Peculiar in reference to a burglary. The reporting party said items were stolen from her residence. No suspects have been identified.
Pleasant Hill
10/31/17 18:11 PURVIS RD, PLEASANT HILL
On Oct. 31, a deputy conducted an investigation of threats that occurred in the 18900 block of South Purvis Road in Pleasant Hill. The deputy made contact with the reporting party, who stated he had been threatened. A suspect has been identified but has not been located at this time.
11/01/17 11:15 AIRPORT RD, PLEASANT HILL
On Nov. 1 at approximately 1118 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 16200 block of South Airport Road in Pleasant Hill in reference to a report of property damage. The reporting party stated that tenants damaged the interior of a mobile home while moving out without notice. A suspect has been identified.
11/04/17 08:49 ROCK ISLAND DR, PLEASANT HILL
On Nov. 4, a male reported a theft of a Glock pistol from his vehicle in the 17800 block of Rock Island Drive in Pleasant Hill. There is no suspect information.
Raymore
10/31/17 07:33 CLENDENEN RD, RAYMORE
On Oct. 31 at approximately 0828 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1200 block of Clendenen Road and the 1200 block of Prairie Lane in Raymore in reference to a report of property damage. Multiple vehicles were reported to be damaged in this area. No suspects have been identified.
11/01/17 17:46 195TH ST , RAYMORE
On Nov. 1 at approximately 1831 hours, a deputy responded to the 11200 block of East 195th Street outside of Raymore in reference to an abandoned vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted a resident who advised he returned home from work to find a red Ford F-550 parked in his driveway. The vehicle was found to be stolen from Kansas City. The vehicle was recovered and released to J’s Southland Tow of Raymore. No suspects have been identified at this time.
11/04/17 15:35 GORE RD, RAYMORE
On Nov. 4 at 1535 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1700 block of Gore Road in reference to a call of trespassing. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted the reporting party, who told the deputy that he had a written lease to hunt on the 160-acre property. The reporting party said that on Nov. 4, he was hunting on the property and came across another person also hunting the property. The other subject was then given a trespass warning and told that if he returned without permission from the property owner, he would be arrested and charged with trespassing. He stated that he understood and left the property without incident.
