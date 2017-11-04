What’s happening in Cass County?

Nov. 10
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Sherwood Community Bank, 89 Old Missouri 7, Garden City
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Harrisonville & Cass County Business Women luncheon
Noon — Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 106 S. Independence St., Harrisonville
Lunch will be $12 per person. RSVP by emailing lynnda@harrisonvillechamber.com.
Grand Opening of The Corner Boutique
Noon — The Corner Boutique, 425 Main St., Belton
The grand opening and ribbon cutting will be presented by the Belton Chamber of Commerce.
Nov. 11
Veterans Day on the Harrisonville Square
10-11:30 a.m — Downtown Harrisonville Square
A ceremony presented by VFW Post 4409 will start at 11 a.m. Refreshments, entertainment, and face painting will be provided. Attendees may also write a letter to a veteran.
Belton Chamber of Commerce’s Turkey Bowl
6:30 p.m. — Aaron’s Family Fun Center, 17070 Aarons Lane, Belton
Registration starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by bowling at 7 p.m. Cost to participate is $20 per person. The entry fee includes three games of bowling — one regular game, one game with three free strikes (X 3-6-9 frames), and one game of nine-pin tap — shoe rental, and one raffle ticket. For more information, call Karen Fletcher at 816-331-6606.
Nov. 14
Belton Chamber of Commerce Luncheon and State of the City
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Memorial Station, 602 Maurer Parkway, Belton
The public is invited to attend the Belton Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon where Belton Mayor Jeff Davis will be presenting the State of City address. The cost is $12 per person. RSVP by contacting the Chamber office at 816-331-2420 or visiting the Chamber office at 323 Main St. in Belton.
Raymore Historical Society meeting
7 p.m. — Raymore Historical Society museum at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore
The Nov. 14 meeting feature Tom Rafiner. The subject of his visit is his second book titled “Cinders and Silence: A Chronicle of Missouri’s Burnt District, 1854-1870.” The meeting is open to the public.
Nov. 16
Harrisonville Chamber Luncheon
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. — Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 106 S. Independence St., Harrisonville
Lunch is $12 per person. Denis Greene will be the speaker. RSVP by calling 816-380-5271 or email lynnda@harrisonvillechamber.com
Nov. 18
Midwest Computer Genealogists meeting
9:30 a.m. — Bromwell Lounge at Foxwood Springs, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore
The meeting will feature author Tom Rafiner. It is open to the public.
Cass Conty Rescue Mission’s Sixth Annual Thanksgiving Feast
11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — Former youth building, 304 E. Wall St., Harrisonville
The Cass County Rescue Mission will have its free Sixth Annual Thanksgiving Feast. Everyone is welcome. If you need a ride or have questions, call 816-812-3732 or 816-392-9494.
