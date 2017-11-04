Air Force Veteran John Ferron, 71, of Creighton, plays the bugle in this 2013 file photo during the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars Veterans Day Ceremony on the Harrisonville square.
What’s happening in Cass County?

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

November 04, 2017 7:53 PM

Nov. 10

Community Health Screening

9-11:30 a.m. — Sherwood Community Bank, 89 Old Missouri 7, Garden City

Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.

Harrisonville & Cass County Business Women luncheon

Noon — Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 106 S. Independence St., Harrisonville

Lunch will be $12 per person. RSVP by emailing lynnda@harrisonvillechamber.com.

Grand Opening of The Corner Boutique

Noon — The Corner Boutique, 425 Main St., Belton

The grand opening and ribbon cutting will be presented by the Belton Chamber of Commerce.

Nov. 11

Veterans Day on the Harrisonville Square

10-11:30 a.m — Downtown Harrisonville Square

A ceremony presented by VFW Post 4409 will start at 11 a.m. Refreshments, entertainment, and face painting will be provided. Attendees may also write a letter to a veteran.

Belton Chamber of Commerce’s Turkey Bowl

6:30 p.m. — Aaron’s Family Fun Center, 17070 Aarons Lane, Belton

Registration starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by bowling at 7 p.m. Cost to participate is $20 per person. The entry fee includes three games of bowling — one regular game, one game with three free strikes (X 3-6-9 frames), and one game of nine-pin tap — shoe rental, and one raffle ticket. For more information, call Karen Fletcher at 816-331-6606.

Nov. 14

Belton Chamber of Commerce Luncheon and State of the City

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Memorial Station, 602 Maurer Parkway, Belton

The public is invited to attend the Belton Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon where Belton Mayor Jeff Davis will be presenting the State of City address. The cost is $12 per person. RSVP by contacting the Chamber office at 816-331-2420 or visiting the Chamber office at 323 Main St. in Belton.

Raymore Historical Society meeting

7 p.m. — Raymore Historical Society museum at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore

The Nov. 14 meeting feature Tom Rafiner. The subject of his visit is his second book titled “Cinders and Silence: A Chronicle of Missouri’s Burnt District, 1854-1870.” The meeting is open to the public.

Nov. 16

Harrisonville Chamber Luncheon

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. — Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 106 S. Independence St., Harrisonville

Lunch is $12 per person. Denis Greene will be the speaker. RSVP by calling 816-380-5271 or email lynnda@harrisonvillechamber.com

Nov. 18

Midwest Computer Genealogists meeting

9:30 a.m. — Bromwell Lounge at Foxwood Springs, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore

The meeting will feature author Tom Rafiner. It is open to the public.

Cass Conty Rescue Mission’s Sixth Annual Thanksgiving Feast

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — Former youth building, 304 E. Wall St., Harrisonville

The Cass County Rescue Mission will have its free Sixth Annual Thanksgiving Feast. Everyone is welcome. If you need a ride or have questions, call 816-812-3732 or 816-392-9494.

The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to kschwers@kcstar.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.

