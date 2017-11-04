Mom of late teen delivers important message: Don’t drive sleepy

Many experts preach about the dangers of drunk driving to teenagers, but driving on too little sleep can be just as deadly.
Kerrie Warne knows. She lost her 18-year-old son Tyler in a 2010 accident that was attributed to drowsy driving.
Tyler was a high school student in the St. Louis area.
Warne spoke to Harrisonville High School students Oct. 26 about the drowsy driving during a presentation sponsored by Students Against Destructive Decisions.
Her organization TyREDD (pronounced “tired”) stands for Tyler Raising Education for Drowsy Driving. The non-profit aims to bring awareness about the dangers of “driving while tired” to teens, parents and organizations around the country.
Another speaker was Matthew Uhles from the Clayton Sleep Institute. TyREDD has made presentations to thousands of people about drowsy driving and the importance of sleep.
Ray-Pec schedules first STEAM Expo
The public is invited to the Raymore-Peculiar School District’s first STEAM Expo on Nov. 14, a showcase for middle and high school students in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art, math, and culinary arts.
About 30 student-led exhibits will be part of the expo.
The free event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in the dome gym at Ray-Pec High School, 20801 S. School Road in Peculiar.
Harrisonville schools raise nearly five tons of food
Students, staff, and school partners throughout the Harrisonville school district collected 9,200 pounds of food this fall for the Shepherd’s Staff Food Pantry sponsored by the Harrisonville Ministerial Alliance.
The food drive was co-sponsored by the Harrisonville High School drama department as part of the Trick-or-Treat So Kids Can Eat program.
Each building in the district — and their school partners — collected food items. Those partners included Cass Regional Medical Center, Community Bank of Harrisonville, Campbell Fire Protection, and Edward Jones Investments agent Lori Watson.
The drama department also accepted donations at the Trunk-or-Treat on the Square event Oct. 29 and during a trick-or-treating night after musical rehearsal.
Ray-Pec singers chosen for regional choirs
Nineteen Raymore-Peculiar middle and high school students have been selected for the 2018 Southwestern American Choral Directors Association Honor Choirs.
Singers from across seven states were chosen by recording and will perform next spring in Oklahoma City.
The singers from Ray-Pec are:
▪ 5-7 Treble Choir: Katie Barber, Tallie Scott, Destinee Shaffer, Cabriah Voliva; and Jordan Weller;
▪ 7-10 Women’s Honor Choir: Payton Ballinger, Chloe Coons, Claire Eberhart, Meghan Larsen, and Carinne Williams;
▪ 7-10 Men’s Honor Choir: Hunter Diepenbrock and Samuel Reicher;
▪ 11-12 Mixed Honor Choir: Tayler Bates, Katie Clewell, Kylie Hansen, James Kelley, Sarah Scott, Chely Stratton, and Song Waltz.
Peculiar event Nov. 11 offers two venues for holiday shopping
Residents can jump-start their holiday shopping at Peculiar Hometown Holidays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11 at two locations
The sites are Peculiar Elementary School, 201 E. Third St., and Brierly Hall, 163 W. Center St.
More than 35 vendors will be there, along with food and raffle items.
A gift of blood
A blood drive hosted by the Harrisonville High School Student Council collected 66 pints for the Community Blood Center on Oct. 27.
Junior Dylen Steinbrook (pictured) was among those who raised their sleeves for the cause.
