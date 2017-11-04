Turnovers plague Belton in district final loss

An inability to hold onto the ball or stop the run proved a lethal combination for Belton Friday night.
Five of Belton’s last six possessions in the Class 5 District 6 championship against Columbia Battle – and each one the Pirates had in the second half - ended with a turnover. Battle turned two of them into touchdowns and used the others to sustain a ball-control offense that turned a close game into a 44-21 romp at Battle.
Belton (7-5) trailed 30-21after a back-and-forth first half, and Battle (8-3) opened the second half with a 15-play 73 yard drive. All but 17 yards came on the ground, the last five on the third of four touchdowns by 6-foot-2, 240-pound running back Jarel Hyler.
Belton quarterback Bart Harris’ second of four interceptions ended the Pirates’ next drive, and his fumble on the Pirates’ 30-yard line ended the one after that. That one set up Hyler’s final TD on a 9-yard run, the last of the Spartans’ 30 unanswered points.
“We struggled on both sides of the ball up front,” Belton coach Todd Vaughn said. “We had a difficult time pass protecting, which caused us some issues.
“And then we couldn’t stop the run. And when you can’t run the football and you can’t stop the run it’s an uphill battle.”
Belton had the same issues in the first half, but the Pirates were able to keep it close thanks to two electrifying touchdown kickoff returns by running back Dante Madden, who accounted for all three of the Pirates’ scores.
Madden’s first return, a 90-yard sprint down the right sideline, came after Battle’s first score and put Belton up 7-6 in the first quarter. His second, a 95-yarder, gave the Pirates a 21-14 lead early in the second quarter.
“He’s been like that all year long on offense and on special teams,” Vaughn said. That was his sixth kickoff return for a touchdown this year, so that’s pretty impressive.”
Harris, a senior who has committed to Nebraska, struggled uncharacteristically against Battle’s defense. He threw a three-yard pass to Madden early in the second quarter for Belton’s other TD, but otherwise couldn’t get anything going as the Pirates’ pass protection withered.
“We’ve got a pretty good quarterback and receivers when you give them time,” Vaughn said. “I know he’s disappointed, but he’s had a great career here so he has nothing to be ashamed of.”
Battle took the lead for good at 22-21 on a 1-yard run by Darren Jordan and Hyler’s 2-point conversion run in the second quarter.
Belton’s Antoine Nunn Jr. picked off a pass to end Battle’s next possession, but the Spartans got the ball back two plays later when Harris threw his first pick. They needed only two plays after that to get a 6-yard TD run from Hyler and a 30-21 lead with 47 seconds left in the half.
Belton got the ball at midfield after a squib kick with 45 seconds left and marched to the Battle 15, where kicker Josh Riley just missed a 32-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
That would be the last Pirate drive not to end with a turnover.
The district championship is the fourth in a row for Battle, which has only been open five years. The last two of those wins came against Belton.
“Obviously we’re disappointed the way it ended,” Vaughn said. “But you know, we were 2-4 at one point in time and our kids never gave up. They kept battling and I’m proud of them for that.”
