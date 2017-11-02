Harrisonville police find 1/4 pound of meth following arrest of man with warrants

Harrisonville police said they found a 1/4 pound of methamphetamine during the recent arrest of a man who was wanted in another jurisdiction.
Police said in a news release they arrested Christopher R. Stephens on Oct. 27 for an active no-bond warrant out of Wright County.
Court records show Stephens, of Harrisonville, pleaded guilty in Wright County to a felony drug possession charge in February 2014, and was ordered to serve seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Stephens was released from prison by April 2015 and ordered to serve a five-year probation. The probation was suspended, according to court records, after Stephens allegedly violated the terms of probation.
A warrant was issued for his arrest Aug. 1 in Wright County Circuit Court.
Police said they pulled over Stephens for an equipment violation Oct. 27 near Minit Mart in Harrisonville. He was arrested after leading officers on a short foot chase.
During their investigation, police said they discovered a large amount of methamphetamine.
No charges have been filed in connection to the drugs police found that night, as of Nov. 2, and the investigation is considered ongoing, according to Harrisonville Lt. Chris Osterberg.
A probation violation hearing was scheduled Nov. 9 in the Wright County case.
Osterberg said in a news release members of the Harrisonville Police Department recovered 208.2 grams of methamphetamine in October with a total street value of approximately $28,000.
“This was in large part due to tips supplied to the Harrisonville Police Department by concerned citizens and proactive police work throughout the department,” police said in a statement. “This is a great example of a community working with its police department to combat the drug issues in Harrisonville.”
