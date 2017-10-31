Sheriff’s crime report: Harrisonville trash-truck driver cited for open container

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office crime report reveals incidents occurring from Oct. 23-29 in Cass County.
Archie
10/25/17 11:57 DELAWARE, ARCHIE
On Oct. 25, a deputy responded to a report of a trespassing that had occurred in the 300 block of South Delaware Street in Archie. A suspect has been identified.
10/25/17 16:39 AMARGUIA RD, ARCHIE
On Oct. 25, a deputy attempted a paper service in the 32400 block of South Amarugia Road in Archie. While attempting to serve the paper, an aggressive dog was sprayed with pepper spray.
Belton
10/25/17 07:58 COUNTRY CLUB DR, BELTON
On Oct. 25 at approximately 0758 hours, a deputy was dispatched to a phone call report of order of protection violation. An investigation revealed that a full order of protection was violated in the 16800 block of Country Club Drive in Belton. The suspect was identified.
10/26/17 11:48 185TH ST, BELTON
On Oct. 26 at approximately 1150 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 4000 block of East 185th St. in Belton in reference to a stealing. The reporting party said his birth certificate and Missouri ID were stolen from the residence. A suspect was identified.
10/27/17 16:57 STATE ROUTE D, BELTON
On Oct. 27, a deputy conducted a theft investigation in the 17700 block of Missouri D. A possible suspect has been identified.
10/28/17 08:41 58/71, BELTON
On Oct. 28 at approximately 0841 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Missouri 58 and I-49 on a red Ford F-250. Gregory Lewis was placed into custody for active Belton warrants.
10/29/17 13:12 195TH ST, BELTON
On Oct. 29 at approximately 1312 hours, a deputy responded to the 8700 block of East 195th St. for a report of suspicious activity.
10/29/17 20:48 187TH ST, BELTON
On Oct. 29 at approximately 2035 hours, while at the scene of another call, a resident in the 6100 block of East 187th St. in Belton flagged a deputy down to report of a violation of ex parte. Upon clearing the call the deputy was working, the deputy responded to the reporting party’s address to receive a statement. An investigation revealed an ex parte was violated, and a suspect has been identified.
Cleveland
10/23/17 23:30 215/D, CLEVELAND
On Oct. 23 at approximately 2330 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for no tag lights. Through an investigation, it was determined the driver had two active warrants out of Lee’s Summit. Dispatch confirmed the warrants and the male was arrested.
Freeman
10/25/17 16:33 WASHINGTON, FREEMAN
On Oct. 25 at approximately 1650 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 300 block of South Washington St. in Freeman in reference to a burglary. The reporting party said multiple items were stolen from his residence within the last few days. No suspects were identified.
Garden City
10/27/17 23:22 NB 7/8TH STREET, GARDEN CITY
On Oct. 27 at approximately 2333, a deputy responded to the area of Missouri 7 and Eighth St. in Garden City in reference to a wrong way driver. A male suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving causing an accident.
10/29/17 20:07 4TH ST, GARDEN CITY
On Oct. 29 at approximately 2000 hours, a deputy responded to an area in the 100 block of South Fourth St. in Garden City in reference to an assault complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the victim, who stated she had been assaulted. A suspect has been identified in this incident.
Grandview
10/23/17 22:34 DUNHAM, GRANDVIEW
On Oct. 23, a deputy assisted the Belton Police Department and Grandview Police Department with a K-9 track for a suspect that fled from the Belton Police Department and wrecked in Grandview. The K-9 track was terminated by Belton Police Sgt. S. Hornbeck, who advised that they had a suspect identified.
10/29/17 01:05 MAIN ST , GRANDVIEW
On Oct. 19 at approximately 0107 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 4100 block of Main St. in Grandview to assist Grandview police officers with a K-9 sniff on a vehicle. A sniff of the vehicle was conducted, which resulted in narcotics being found within the vehicle.
10/29/17 20:00 STATE ROUTE 71 HWY, GRANDVIEW
On Oct. 29, a deputy assisted the Grandview Police Department with a K-9 track for parties who where involved in an armed robbery at Pizza Hut, 13850 South U.S. 71. It was determined that the suspects left in a vehicle; however, two male parties were located in the area of 135th St. and 15th St. in Grandview. The males matched the description of the suspects involved in the armed robbery. The deputy was requested to respond to the area and conduct an article search with the K-9. The search was conducted, and met with negative results.
Greenwood
10/29/17 14:22 163RD ST, GREENWOOD
On Oct. 29 at approximately 1519 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at a residence in the 21100 block of East 163rd St. in rural Greenwood in regard to a report of suspicious activity. The homeowner stated that she had observed suspicious activity at the south end of her driveway. No suspect information is available at this time and no property was damaged.
Gunn City
10/29/17 05:43 NORTH ST, GUNN CITY
On Oct. 29 at approximately 0543 hours, a deputy responded to the 37500 block of E. North Ave. in Gunn City in regard to a fire. The deputy found two vehicles fully engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
Harrisonville
10/23/17 12:01 WEST OUTER RD/299, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 23 at approximately 1202 hours, a deputy was dispatched the area of S.W. Outer Road and 299th St. in rural Harrisonville in reference to check the welfare of a pedestrian. Kaitlan Boyles was contacted and taken into custody on active Bates County warrants for failure to appear on a charge of drug possession, failure to appear for minor in possession of alcohol, failure to appear for open container of alcohol, and failure to appear on a traffic offense. Boyles also had an active Vernon County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of property damage to a business and trespassing.
10/24/17 15:18 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 24 at approximately 1520 hours, a deputy was dispatched to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety in reference to a recovered stolen firearm. The deputy contacted Trooper John Tyson of the Texas Department of Public Safety, who stated they had recovered a weapon entered as stolen by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in 2015.
10/25/17 17:14 315TH ST , HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 25, a deputy responded to the 23200 block of East 315th St. in Harrisonville for a report of shots fired. No one was located at the property.
10/26/17 00:23 SB 49/1 N OF 291, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 26 at 0032 hours, a deputy was dispatched to southbound I-49 before Missouri 291 in reference to a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a red Jeep Cherokee that struck the cable barrier. The vehicle was towed from the scene and one party was taken into custody for driving under the influence.
10/26/17 03:31 COMMERCIAL, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 26 at approximately 0331 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the McDonald’s parking lot in Harrisonville on a white Chevrolet pickup. The driver had an active felony warrant, and was arrested and taken to the jail.
10/26/17 09:05 EAST OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 26, a deputy conducted a burglary investigation in the 26700 block of S.E. Outer Road in Harrisonville. A deputy made contact with the property owner, who said he arrived at the property Oct. 26 and discovered two exterior doors forced open. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.
10/26/17 16:00 LEXINGTON ST/CHESTNUT, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 26, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a white and yellow trash truck at the intersection of Lexington St. and Chestnut St. in Harrisonville for failure to use a signal when turning. The driver was issued summons for fail to signal and open container of alcohol in vehicle. The passenger of the trash truck was issued a summons for open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Both subjects were released from the scene.
10/26/17 16:50 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 26 at approximately 1650 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the sheriff’s office in Harrisonville in reference to theft of mail and a credit card. The victim reported her credit card had been stolen from her mailbox. A suspect has not been identified at this time.
10/26/17 19:41 264TH ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 27 at approximately 0724 hours, a deputy conducted a residence check in the 13900 block of East 264th St. in rural Harrisonville in regard to a report of a stolen vehicle possibly being at the residence. The vehicle, a blue 2009 Chrysler 300, was found and recovered at the residence. The vehicle was later returned back to the vehicle owner. One suspect was taken in to custody and taken to the Cass County jail.
10/26/17 21:21 SB 7/TT, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 26 at approximately 2121 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Missouri 7 near Missouri TT outside of Harrisonville. During the stop, a passenger was determined to have three active warrants out of Lee’s Summit and five active warrants out of Jackson County. These warrants were confirmed by both agencies. The passenger was taken into custody. Upon further inquiry, it was determined that the warrants were invalid, and the passenger was released.
10/27/17 15:10 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 27 at 1304 hours, an incident occurred in the Cass County jail, which is located at 2501 West Mechanic St. in Harrisonville. A suspect has been identified.
10/28/17 01:17 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 27 at approximately 2345, a deputy spoke to a female from Creighton via telephone in regard to a motor vehicle accident. The victim told the deputy her vehicle was struck by another vehicle that fled. The suspect vehicle was located, and the suspect was arrested.
10/28/17 05:37 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 28 at approximately 0200 hours, a deputy served a blood draw search warrant at the Cass County jail. Three vials of blood were recovered as a result of the warrant and placed in evidence. A suspect has been identified in this case.
10/29/17 15:06 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 29 at approximately 1712 hours, a deputy conducted a residence check at the Slumber Inn in room No. 130 in Harrisonville. A subject was placed in custody for active narcotics warrants.
Kansas City
10/29/17 19:03 BANNISTER AND CRESTVIEW, KANSAS CITY
On Oct. 29, a deputy assisted the Kansas City Police Department with a K-9 sniff of a vehicle located at Bannister Road and Crestview. A positive alert for the presence of narcotic odor was made on the exterior of the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle was met with negative results.
Lake Winnebago
10/28/17 22:00 291 HWY AND 58 HWY, LAKE WINNEBAGO
On Oct. 28 at 2229 hours, Glen S. Ethridge was arrested on an active felony Cass County warrant. Ethridge was taken to the Cass County jail without incident.
Peculiar
10/26/17 22:07 SHARI DR, PECULIAR
On Oct. 27 at approximately 2205 hours, a deputy contacted Dakota M. Ryles in the 200 block of Shari Drive in Peculiar. Ryles was placed in custody per a court order. He was taken to the Cass County jail.
10/28/17 16:13 WILD GOOSE LN, PECULIAR
On Oct. 28 at approximately 1613 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 23900 block of South Wild Goose Lane in Peculiar for a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, a subject was placed into custody and taken to the Cass County jail.
10/29/17 14:45 FLYING J AT PUMP # 11, PECULIAR
On Oct. 29 at approximately 1445 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle check at the Flying J Truck Stop in Peculiar. Jessica Baker was placed into custody for an active felony narcotics warrant from Henry County.
Pleasant Hill
10/24/17 03:11 205TH ST, PLEASANT HILL
On Oct. 24 at approximately 0311 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 23500 block of East 205th St. in rural Pleasant Hill regarding a disturbance.
10/29/17 16:05 189TH ST, PLEASANT HILL
On Oct. 29 at approximately 1617 hours, a deputy conducted a warrant arrest at a residence in the 24100 block of East 189th St. in rural Pleasant Hill. Jenifer K. Williams was taken into custody on Cass County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Williams was also taken into custody on 17 active misdemeanor warrants out of Pleasant Hill and six active misdemeanor warrants out of Lake Winnebago. Williams was taken to the Cass County jail, where she was held on these warrants.
Raymore
10/24/17 04:25 188TH TER, RAYMORE
On Oct. 24 at approximately 0425 hours, a deputy responded to the 1200 block of East 188th Terrace in Raymore in regard to a suspicious person. Kyle S. Boulais was arrested on an active Bates County warrant.
10/24/17 12:38 58 HWY, RAYMORE
On Oct. 24 at approximately 1239 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop of a white Ford F-250 in the area of Missouri 58 and Ward Road in rural Raymore. A male subject was placed into custody for driving while revoked and taken to the Cass County jail for processing.
10/24/17 17:11 LYNE AVE, RAYMORE
On Oct. 24 at approximately 1711 hours, while conducting patrol of the Mullendike area of rural Raymore, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop of a white GMC truck for a traffic violation. A male subject was placed into custody for driving while revoked and interfering/resisting arrest. He was then transported to the Cass County jail.
10/26/17 06:05 MULLEN AVE, RAYMORE
On Oct. 26, a deputy was dispatched to the 1200 block of Mullen Ave. in Raymore in reference to an assault. One male subject was transported to Cass Regional Medical Center for treatment, and the other male party fled the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
