From South Africa to Sherwood Middle School

After visiting South Africa during the summer, Sherwood Middle School Principal Brenda Koch brought a native of the country to speak to students last month.
Koch’s friend, Koffi, talked about daily life in South Africa during a presentation Oct. 3, noting similarities and differences between his country and the U.S.
The students learned that South Africans don’t view cats and dogs as pets, which is customary in the U.S., and that not all of Africa is filled with roaming animals, like elephants and zebras.
Koffi, who speaks three languages, highlighted the importance of learning another language. Students also heard him play the African drums and sing a song.
There is still time for residents of the Raymore-Peculiar School District to weigh in on district priorities for the next five years.
Ray-Pec officials are revising the district’s Strategic Plan and gathered input Oct. 26 at a community forum. For those who could not attend, the district has posted an informational video and a link to a survey, which will be available until noon on Nov. 6.
This effort does not address school buildings or construction.
Ray-Pec previously crafted a facility plan, which resulted in recent construction and a reconfiguration of grade levels.
Find the video, survey and other instructions at www.raypec.k12.mo.us.
Four Cass County singers chosen for All-State choirs
Students from Harrisonville and Raymore-Peculiar high schools have been named to the top choir in the state.
From Ray-Pec, Sarah Scott, Katie Clewell, and Talmage Kelley made the All-State choir, while Peyton Holden was chosen from Harrisonville.
All four will perform in January during the Missouri Music Educators’ Association Conference at Osage Beach, Mo.
Pleasant Hill student returns from medical gathering
Morgan Smith, a sophomore at Pleasant Hill High School, returned to school this fall a lot smarter about the field of medicine.
She was a delegate during the summer at the Congress of Future Medical Leaders — an honors-only program in Lowell, Mass., for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. Its purpose was to inspire and direct the students and, after the event, to provide a path and resources to help them reach their goal.
During the three-day Congress, Smith heard Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research. She also received advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school, heard from patients who benefited from cutting-edge treatment, and learned about advances in the medical field.
Harrisonville Christian to say thanks with tacos
Harrisonville Christian School invites public servants to a Community Helpers Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the school gymnasium, 1606 Chapel Drive.
A free taco lunch will be provided for local fire, police, and EMT employees as well as pastors and elected officials. Guests may come and go as their schedules permit during that time period.
A special bond, athlete to athlete
The Kansas City Chiefs hosted a training camp for Special Olympics athletes Oct. 24 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Harrisonville High School students were among those in attendance. The students participated in drills, met players, and toured the locker room.
Each received a jersey and also enjoyed a pizza party and autograph/photo session with players and team mascot KC Wolf.
Students from several classes at McEowen Elementary School returned to school after a long weekend recently to find their classrooms in disarray.
It wasn’t a real break-in, but a staged project to kick off a unit on inference. The students listed clues from the crime scene and made inferences, or assumptions, about what happened with each clue.
Then, they used that information to come up with their theory of what had happened in the classroom over the five-day break.
The lesson also demonstrated how people can make different inferences about the same scenario, because they have different cognitive frameworks — fancy talk for perspectives — for organizing and interpreting information.
