From South Africa to Sherwood Middle School

Beer Hour with Jake Jacobson

Jake Jacobson—the guy who launched Garmin's Twitter handle in the back of a van at the Tour de France, the emcee of the Kansas City Marathon, the director of public relations at Children's Mercy Hospital—joined Katy Bergen for Beer Hour at Spokes Café and Cyclery on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. In this clip, Jacobson talks about his approach to promoting the mission and successes of Children's Mercy Hospital.