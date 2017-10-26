Couple allegedly helped plan Sonic robbery in Pleasant Hill, police say

Months after a robbery was reported at a Pleasant Hill fast food drive-in, Cass County prosecutors have filed charges against a couple for allegedly taking part in planning the incident.

Anastasia M. Bourey, who was a manager at a Sonic Drive-In, was charged with first-degree robbery, a Class A felony. Her husband, Kyle A. Bourey, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony because it obstructed a felony investigation.

A Class A felony carries a minimum sentence of 10 years, while the punishment for a Class E felony is a maximum jail term of four years.

The robbery happened June 8 at Sonic, 602 N. Missouri 7 in Pleasant Hill.

Pleasant Hill police said at the time that they arrested two young men suspected of robbing the Sonic at gunpoint. The suspects were identified in court documents as Dakoda R. Culling, 21, and Steven P. Starks, 18. Both were charged with first-degree robbery, a Class A felony.

On the night of the robbery, witnesses said two males, dressed in black clothing and concealing their faces with bandanas and sunglasses, went into the Sonic building at closing time, demanded money from the employees, and fled the scene.

One of the witnesses told police she recognized one of the suspects, Starks, by his voice. Both suspects, identified in court records as Culling and Starks, were later found inside a home on Golfview Drive.

A probable cause statement filed this month said that one of the home’s residents, Anastasia Bourey, was the manager on duty the night the Sonic was robbed.

Anastasia Bourey told police at the time that she had went home sick on the night of the robbery, but police questioned her after she was seen driving by the scene several times as police investigated.

Court records said police later interviewed Anastasia Bourey, 22, and her husband, Kyle Bourey, 20, at their home after finding the two male suspects there.

The couple initially told police Starks and Culling “had been at their residence all night,” but Anastasia contacted contacted police again the following day and said she had lied about the suspects’ whereabouts.

She told police in a new statement that Starks and Culling came to her house around 12:40 a.m. on June 8 and allegedly described to her and her husband what happened when they robbed the Sonic. The woman also said she had asked Culling about “her share of the money,” but later told police she was “just joking.”

During a separate interview with police, Kyle Bourey said he gave Culling a ride after he was released by investigators. The man said he took Culling to an area where the stolen money, clothing, and gun were hidden.

Kyle Bourey said he then drove Culling to another location in Pleasant Hill to hide the gun.

Pleasant Hill police took text messages from the couple’s cellphones, court records said. The messages allegedly discussed the robbery and the couple’s knowledge of it.

Kyle Bourey told police the robbery’s planning took place at their home, where Culling allegedly asked Anastasia Bourey several questions about Sonic and how much money fast-food restaurant kept on hand.

The charges against the Boureys were filed and warrants were served earlier this month. Both are scheduled for arraignment Dec. 28 in Cass County Circuit Court.

Culling and Starks were arrested in June and remain in the Cass County jail with reduced bonds.

Their court cases are pending in Cass County Circuit Court with Culling’s preliminary hearing also scheduled for Dec. 28. A case review for Starks is scheduled Nov. 6.