Rep. Vicky Hartzler plans second stop in Cass County for tax-reform talk

Hartzler to talk tax reform in Harrisonville
The Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced to its members that U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler will be in Harrisonville to discuss the GOP tax-reform plan.
Hartzler conducted a similar event Oct. 17 for a small group of business owners in Belton.
The event is scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce office meeting room. Seating is limited and reservations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event is open to Chamber member businesses. To reserve a seat, members are asked to contact the Chamber office.
“Pop Art Your Pet” raises funds for Raymore animal shelter program
Animal lovers from around the community came together Oct. 19 for the “Pop Art Your Pet” paint fundraiser benefiting the Raymore Animal Shelter.
At least 45 residents and shelter supporters created portraits of pets as instructors from the Got Art Gallery in Lee’s Summit guided attendees through the process of painting their own pet on canvas in the brightly colored pop-art style.
The gallery provided painting supplies, instruction, and complimentary wine during the class.
The event raised $675 for the shelter. The city said the funds will provide support to the shelter’s feral cat program as Raymore Animal Control continues to work toward reducing the number of feral cats in the community.
Under the program, animal control officers trap, sterilize, vaccinate, and relocate feral cats to barn homes.
Due to the success of the event, the city said it will plan another event to benefit the shelter in early 2018.
For more information, visit www.raymore.com/city-hall/police/animal-control.
Cass County Dental Clinic hires new manager
The Cass County Dental Clinic recently announced that it has hired registered dental hygienist Julie Myers as its practice manager.
The dental clinic offers dental services to children and adolescents ages 20-and-under from low-income families, which are uninsured or insured by Missouri Medicaid. The clinic has two locations with offices in Belton and Harrisonville.
Myers received her associate’s degree in dental hygiene from Johnson County Community College.
After two years of full-time clinical work, she enrolled at University of Missouri-Kansas City, where she received her bachelor’s degree and her master’s degree in dental health education. She currently teaches for the dental hygiene program at Concord Career College.
Before joining the Cass County Dental Clinic staff, Myers worked at a pediatrics dental office in Overland Park, where she traveled to schools providing dental-hygiene services to underserved children.
For more information about the clinic, visit casscountydentalclinic.org or call 816-322-7600.
Winners announced in annual Fall Art Show
The 28th Annual Fall Art Show and Exhibit was held at the Cass County Library Harrisonville Branch Oct. 2 -9.
Twenty-nine artists participated this year with a total of 81 entries. The show was open to artists 18 and older within a 100-mile radius of Harrisonville. Artists submitted work in seven categories: oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, drawing, photography, and three-dimensional.
A reception was held Oct. 4. The art judge, Dennis Dowdy, addressed the artists, family, and friends. The awards were presented as listed:
▪ Betty Bien Best of Show: Sandy Braga
▪ Dorothy Smith Memorial Award: Ken Downs
▪ Irene Webster Pippett Historical Award: Valerie Barrett
▪ People’s Choice Award: Linda Wonder
▪ Members Choice Award: Gary Collings
In the oils category, first place went to Sandy Braga, second place went to Valerie Barrett, third place went to Carol Ann Wheat, and the honorable mention went to Norma Martin.
In acrylic, first place went to Ken Downs, second place went to Sandy Braga, third place went to Linda Wonder, and the honorable mention went to Patsy Bortner and Linda Wonder.
In watercolor, first place went to Carolyn Hughlett, second place went to Sharon Williamson, third place went to Darla Zook, and the honorable mention went to Lauren Engleman and Linda Wonder.
In pastel, first place went to Billy Jones, second place went to Patsy Albers, third place went to Karen Stair, and the honorable mention went to Patsy Albers and Karen Stair.
In drawing, first place went to Robert Schlyer, second place went to Billy Jones, third place went to Lauren Engleman, and the honorable mention went to Paula Kohler and Don Meador.
In photography, first place went to Jana Stoebeck, second place went to Roberta Cowden, third place went to Brian Compton, and the honorable mention went to Brian Compton and Sharon Williamson.
In the three-dimensional art category, first place went to Valerie Barrett, second place went to Juanita Morgan, third place went to Sharon Williamson, and the honorable mention went to Robert Schumacher.
Sandy Braga, Ken Downs, Margaret Price, and Robert Schlyer earned additional judge merits.
Comments