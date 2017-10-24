Cass County restaurant inspections: Oct. 1-15

Health inspections at area restaurants and other food establishments were conducted by the Cass County Health Department Oct. 1-15.
In essential compliance is a pass rating awarded to a food establishment that does not have any open priority items noted at the end of an inspection.
Out of essential compliance is a fail rating given to a food establishment that has one or more open priority items noted at the end of an inspection.
A priority violation is defined as a violation that will more likely lead to a food borne illness, food contamination or environmental health hazard.
Food handler certification violations and establishments that failed only because employees didn’t have valid certificates have been omitted from these reports.
Cleveland BP, 24620 S. Missouri D, Cleveland. Oct. 2, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 3. Observation: Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food in multiple coolers. Store raw proteins below ready-to-eat food. Observation: Pink slime build-up observed on ice deflector in ice machine. Clean and sanitize ice machine. Observation: No towels or dryer at kitchen handwash sink. Provide towels for proper hand washing.
Apple Barrel-Sapp Brothers, 27603 S.W. Outer Rd, Harrisonville. Oct. 5, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Pork chops and corn not date-marked. Food items date-marked with a seven-day date.
Sunrise, 2015 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville. Oct. 6, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Raw eggs above ready-to-eat food. Eggs relocated to designated location below ready-to-eat food.
Jimmy John’s, 810 E. North Ave., Belton. Oct. 11, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Spray bottle sanitizer concentration is 0-10 ppm chlorine. Spray bottle contents discarded and discussed replacing sanitizer frequently.
Casey’s General Store, 901 E. Walnut St., Raymore. Oct. 11, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 2. Observation: Quarts of motor oil stored above food items in storage room. Motor oil moved to lower shelf. Observation: Build-up of old sliced produce in metal cutting fins of deli slicer. Employee cleaned and sanitized slicer.
Loch Lloyd Country Club, 16750 Country Club Dr., Loch Lloyd. Oct. 11, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 5. Observation: Cooler drawer in kitchen does not fully close, cottage cheese tested 49 degrees F. Repair drawer and maintain potentially hazardous food at 41 F or below. Observation: Insufficient sanitizer detected in main kitchen dish machine and side bar dish machine. Maintain sanitizer level at 50-200 ppm chlorine. Observation: Bottle of cleaner not labeled. Bottle labeled with its contents. Observation: White plastic panel of ice machine has build-up and ice scoop stored in dirty bucket. Panel was cleaned and sanitized and bucket was replaced with a clean one.
VFW Post 4409, 1804 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville. Oct. 12, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 2. Observation: Bar soda gun nozzle has build-up inside. Bar gun nozzle cleaned and sanitized. Observation: Slicer has old food debris. Slicer cleaned and sanitized.
Raymore-Peculiar South Middle School, 20501 School Rd., Peculiar. Oct. 13, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 3. Observation: Milk observed at 45 and 44 degrees F in milk cooler. Maintain cooler so milk maintains 41 degrees of below. Observation: Dish machine failed to reach sanitization temperature through heat, water tested 117 degrees F. Repair dish machine so it achieves sanitization step via heat. Observation: Dead bug observed in ice scoop holder. Ice scoop and ice scoop holder cleaned and sanitized on the spot.
For more information about inspections, contact the Cass County Health Department at 816-380-8425.
