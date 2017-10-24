What’s happening in Cass County?

Oct. 27
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Citizens Bank, 218 S. Second St., Drexel
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Belton Regional Medical Center’s Ribbon Cutting and Open House
3-4 p.m. — Belton Regional Medical Center, 17065 S. U.S. 71, Belton
The hospital is holding a ribbon cutting and open house for its fourth new surgery suite. Refreshments will be served during the event. For more information, visit beltonregionalmedicalcenter.com.
Oct. 28
Harvest Party
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Heartland Baptist Fellowship, 21203 E. 283rd St., Harrisonville
This party will have games, a bounce house, prizes, food, and hayrides and horse rides.
Haunted Room at Northern Resource Center
2 p.m. — Northern Resource Center, 1741 E. North Ave., Belton
This haunted room event at the library will feature fun activities for children, such as a costume contest, face painting and a scavenger hunt.
Cruising Main Street
4 p.m. — Main Street, Downtown Belton
This will be the last cruise of the year by Downtown Belton Main Street.
10th Annual Pumpkin Palooza
6-8 p.m. — Memorial Park, 309 East Ave., Belton
This free event will have a bounce house, hayrides, games and goodies, music, and candy. For more information, contact mferrari@beltonparks.org.
Haunted Hayrides
6-10 p.m. — Harrisonville City Park, 205 N. Lexington St., Harrisonville
For one night only, the city’s parks and recreation department is organizing haunted hayrides through City Park trails. The cost is $5 per person. Ages 2 and under are free. A bounce house and face painting will be provided for children ages 3-10 from 6-8 p.m.
Oct. 29
Pumpkin Painting
2-3 p.m. — North Park Activity Center, 1500 S. Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville
This is a free event held before Trunk or Treat. Paint a pumpkin, and then afterward, enjoy a free hayride around the North Park Activity Center. Costumes are welcome. Space is limited. To register, call or come into the Harrisonville Community Center.
Trunk or Treat on the Square
3-5 p.m. — Downtown Harrisonville Square
This event is free and open to the public, though guests are asked to bring at least one can of food to donate to the local food pantry. In case of rain, the event will be held at the North Park Activity Center in Harrisonville. Trunk or Treat is sponsored by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and by the Harrisonville Rotary Club.
Oct. 31
Fall Fun Fair
10-11:30 a.m. — Kinder Kastle Preschool, 1606 Chapel Dr., Harrisonville
This free event is for children ages 3-5, and will have a story time, popcorn, games, and art activities. For more information, call 816-884-3318.
Cajun Cabin at City Hall
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Raymore City Hall, 100 Municipal Circle, Raymore
The Cajun Cabin food truck will be in Raymore on Halloween for lunchtime. Cash and cards will be accepted.
Nov. 2
Belton Art Gallery Ribbon Cutting
Noon — Belton Art Gallery, 406 Main St., Belton
The Belton Chamber of Commerce and city of Belton are inviting the public to attend the ribbon cutting of the Belton Art Gallery, which opened its doors in the fall of 2016 and was open only on Saturdays. Beginning Nov. 1, the gallery will be open four days a week, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Nov. 3
First Friday Coffee
7:30-9 a.m. — Calvary University, 15790 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City
A networking event organized by the Belton Chamber of Commerce. Coffee will be in the Warrior Cafe in the conference center.
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Meadowview Estates, 33 Meadow View Circle, Peculiar
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
United Methodist Women’s Ham ‘n’ Bean Dinner
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. — Harrisonville United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
The meal is $6 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. Delivery will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Carryout or delivery will be available. For more information, call 816-380-3424.
Nov. 4
Holiday Extravaganza
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave., Belton
A holiday shopping event organized by the Belton Chamber of Commerce. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Mayor’s Christmas Tree fund and Belton High School. More than 100 crafters and vendors, concessions and entertainment are expected. For more information, contact Diane Huckshorn at 816-331-2420 or 816-309-1448.
Nov. 5
Cut-A-Thon for Hope Haven
1-5 p.m. — First Impressions Salon, 8454 Clint Dr., Belton
This event supports Hope Haven. Make a minimum donation of $25 and receive a cut and wax.
Nov. 6
Blood Drive
3-7 p.m. — St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 16808 Holmes Rd., Belton
Donuts and cider will be served to donors. Walk-ins are welcome or make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org.
Nov. 9
A Taste of Music on the Square
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Beck Event Space, 210 S. Independence St., Harrisonville
This fundraiser benefiting Keys to Community art and music scholarships will feature live country rock music, dinner and drinks. Tickets are $25 each. A sponsored table for six is $250. Price includes a barbecue dinner. For more information, call 816-380-5271.
Nov. 10
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Sherwood Community Bank, 89 Old Missouri 7, Garden City
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Nov. 11
Belton Chamber of Commerce’s Turkey Bowl
6:30 p.m. — Aaron’s Family Fun Center, 17070 Aarons Lane, Belton
Registration starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by bowling at 7 p.m. Cost to participate is $20 per person. The entry fee includes three games of bowling — one regular game, one game with three free strikes (X 3-6-9 frames), and one game of nine-pin tap — shoe rental, and one raffle ticket. For more information, call Karen Fletcher at 816-331-6606.
