Sheriff’s crime report: One arrested after shots fired in Archie

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office crime report reveals incidents occurring from Oct. 9-22 in Cass County.
Archie
10/15/17 08:36 AMARUGIA RD, ARCHIE
On Oct. 14 at 0842 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the sheriff’s office lobby in Harrisonville in reference to contacting a female in the lobby. An investigation revealed that a domestic assault possibly occurred at a residence in the 32400 block of South Amarugia Road in rural Archie. No subjects were taken into custody at the time of the investigation.
10/20/17 20:05 MAIN, ARCHIE
On Oct. 20, a deputy was dispatch to the 200 block of Main Street in Archie to assist an officer of the Archie Police Department. The agency was requesting a second unit due to shots being fired. Upon arrival, the Archie officer had the subject in custody and the deputy assisted with recovering a firearm, which was released to the Archie Police Department.
Belton
10/13/17 10:20 HAROLD DR, BELTON
On Oct. 13 at around 1018 hours, a deputy attempted to catch up to a white Chevrolet pickup truck, which was traveling southbound on Harris Avenue in Belton, in regard to the driver possibly being revoked with active warrants. At 1020 hours, the truck was located unoccupied in the driveway of a private residence. The truck was towed from the residence at the request of the property owner. The driver was unable to be found.
10/13/17 21:11 BEL RAY BLVD NORTH OF 58 HIGHWAY, BELTON
On Oct. 13, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on Bel Ray Boulevard, south of 170th Street in Belton. The driver was issued summons for driving while revoked.
10/14/17 17:38 CROWN PARK, BELTON
On Oct. 14 at approximately 1742 hours, a deputy responded to the 7300 block of Crown Park in reference to an ex parte violation. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted the reporting party, who stated that a male subject was on her property who was not supposed to be there. A suspect was identified and contacted in this incident.
10/16/17 17:08 1300 BLOCK OF EAST 183RD STREET, BELTON
On Oct. 16, a deputy received information of suspicious criminal activity that had occurred in the 1300 block of East 183rd Street in Belton on or around Oct. 3.
10/16/17 20:18 ASKEW AVE, BELTON
On Oct. 16 at 2020 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 18600 block of South Askew Avenue in rural Belton in reference to a theft of a bicycle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a male who advised that on Oct. 15 at approximately 0030 hours, someone had stolen his older model Schwin bicycle after they attempted to steal his 16-foot flatbed trailer. He advised the incident was captured on his security cameras.
10/18/17 11:17 SUFFOLK LN, BELTON
On Oct. 18 at 1147 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 700 block of Suffolk Lane in Loch Lloyd near Belton in reference to stealing. The deputy made contact with the homeowner who provided information for this report. A suspect has not been identified at this time.
10/20/17 17:23 CLEVELAND AVE/184TH ST, BELTON
On Oct. 20 at approximately 1723 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 500 block of 164th Terrace in Belton in reference to an incident near Cleveland Avenue and 184th Street. A male reported that two subjects had thrown water bottles at him while he was riding his bicycle. The subjects were located.
10/21/17 18:54 N CHESTNUT/HARGIS, BELTON
On Oct. 21 at approximately 1900 hours, a deputy was called out in reference to a Belton police officer-involved shooting where the suspect had fled the area. The deputy was requested to respond to assist with a building search for parties that were in the suspect’s vehicle.
Cleveland
10/19/17 22:39 STATE ROUTE D, CLEVELAND
On Oct. 19 at approximately 2300 hours, a deputy was dispatched to a phone call regarding a vehicle theft in the 24600 block of Missouri D in Cleveland. Through an investigation, it was determined a vehicle had been stolen.
Creighton
10/09/17 13:11 LONG ST/F ST, CREIGHTON
On Oct. 9 at approximately 1312 hours, a deputy conducted a pedestrian check at the intersection of Long Street and F Street in Creighton. The deputy contacted Bobby Bryant, and a computer check revealed he had active warrants out of Henry County, Clinton Police Department and Bates County. The warrants were confirmed and Bryant was taken into custody.
10/18/17 14:21 2ND ST, CREIGHTON
On Oct. 18 at approximately 1431 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 500 block of Second Street in Creighton in reference to check the welfare of a subject. Jason Brunner was contacted and taken into custody on active Cass County warrants for civil contempt and for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Drexel
10/20/17 08:53 MAIN CITY RD, DREXEL
On Oct. 20 at approximately 0853 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 33600 block of Main City Road in Drexel in reference to a domestic assault. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two individuals involved. The parties were separated and a report was taken.
East Lynne
10/22/17 17:09 HOLDEN ST, EAST LYNNE
On Oct. 22, a deputy conducted an assault investigation that occurred in the 200 block of Holden Street in East Lynne. The deputy made contact with a male and female party that were involved in the altercation. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County jail.
Freeman
10/17/17 17:47 PONEY CREEK RD, FREEMAN
On Oct. 17 at approximately 1745 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 5300 block of East Poney Creek Road in Freeman in reference to an attempted burglary. The reporting party said someone attempted to break into her residence on Sept. 29.
Garden City
10/16/17 15:36 STATE ROUTE 7, GARDEN CITY
On Oct. 16 at approximately 1600 hours, a deputy responded to the 28400 block of Missouri 7 in reference to a stolen trailer. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the reporting party and gathered information for the report. No suspects have been identified in this case.
10/17/17 13:33 STATE ROUTE F, GARDEN CITY
On Oct. 17 at approximately 1338 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 31100 block of Missouri F in Garden City in reference to a burglary where items were taken. The deputy contacted the reporting party who provided information for this report. A suspect has not been identified at this time.
10/19/17 19:42 LAKE RD, GARDEN CITY
On Oct. 19 at approximately 1942 hours, a deputy responded to the 500 block of Lake Road in Garden City in regard to a disturbance. Upon my arrival, the deputy placed Shelbie C. Moloski under arrest for an active Cass County warrant.
10/22/17 07:39 OLD 7 HWY, GARDEN CITY
On Oct. 22, a deputy responded to Old Missouri 7 Highway in Garden City for a report of a burglary. No suspects have been identified at this time.
10/22/17 09:03 STATE ROUTE F, GARDEN CITY
On Oct. 22 at approximately 0907 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 34500 block of Missouri F in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the reporting party and gathered information for the report. No suspects have been identified in this case.
Harrisonville
10/09/17 09:20 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 9 at approximately 0925 hours, drug paraphernalia was located inside the Cass County jail. A suspect has been identified.
10/09/17 09:51 WEST OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 9 at approximately 0953 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Sapp Brothers Truck Stop in the 27600 block of S.W. Outer Road in Harrisonville in regard to stealing. A suspect has been identified.
10/10/17 15:36 BRUSH COLLEGE RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 10 at approximately 1543 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 26000 block of South Brush College Road in Harrisonville in reference to a burglary that had occurred. A suspect has not been identified.
10/10/17 20:46 COMMERCIAL, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 10 at approximately 2052 hours, a deputy responded to the Minit Mart in the 500 block of South Commercial Street in Harrisonville to assist the Harrisonville Police Department. An investigation resulted in the discovery of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle. Three suspects have been identified in this incident.
10/11/17 10:32 MCCLAIN RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 11 at approximately 1031 hours, a deputy conducted a residence check in the 31800 block of South McClain Road in Harrisonville. Upon arrival, a male was taken into custody on a active Cass County warrant and transported to the Cass County jail.
10/11/17 11:48 291/ROYAL ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 11, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on a silver Buick four-door sedan for expired plates. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody on active Grandview municipal warrants.
10/13/17 16:52 EXCELSIOR RD/227TH , HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 13 at approximately 1653 hours, a deputy was contacted in reference to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Excelsior Road and 223rd Street in rural Harrisonville. The reporting party stated someone was possibly trespassing on his property. Randy Burkhart was contacted and taken into custody on active Cass County warrants for non-support and for failure to appear on a vehicle violation.
10/14/17 00:21 WEST OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 14 at approximately 0021, a deputy responded to the 27600 block of South West Outer Road in Harrisonville in regard to recovered property. Upon arrival, a deputy was given a small clear plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance. A suspect has been identified.
10/16/17 16:38 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 16, a deputy spoke with a male who stated he had two chainsaws stolen from his barn in the 28700 block of South Bennett in Freeman. There is no suspect information at this time.
10/16/17 20:09 227TH ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 16 at approximately 2009 hours, a deputy was dispatched the the report of theft in the 23600 block of East 227th Street in Harrisonville. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted the reporting party who said his detached garage had been broken into and numerous items had been taken.
10/19/17 09:28 KIRCHER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 19 at approximately 0953 hours, a deputy was dispatched to a phone call report in reference to a report of stealing which occurred on Oct. 17 in the 27000 block of South Kircher Road in Harrisonville. The reporting party stated some tools were taken from a barn. A suspect has not been identified.
10/19/17 10:00 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 19 at approximately 1000 hours, contraband was located in the Cass County jail. A suspect has been identified.
10/22/17 22:12 SOUTH ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 22, a deputy conducted a residence check for treatment court in the 700 block of West South Street in Harrisonville. The deputy contacted a male subject, Michael Sutton, who was placed in custody on an active Harrisonville warrant.
Lake Annette
10/09/17 11:02 HERON DR, LAKE ANNETTE
On Oct. 9 at approximately 1105 hours, a deputy responded to the front lobby of the sheriff’s office in Harrisonville in reference to a peace disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted a male who stated a female subject had screamed at him and threw rocks at his vehicle in the area of Heron Drive in Lake Annette.
Lone Jack
10/18/17 05:13 161ST ST, LONE JACK
On Oct. 18 at 0513 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 36000 block of East 161st Street in reference to a possible sex offense later determined to be a domestic assault. It was reported that a female broke a window and struck the male party. A suspect has been identified.
Peculiar
10/09/17 11:33 MARTHA CIR, PECULIAR
On Oct. 9 at approximately 1149 hours, a deputy responded to the front office of the sheriff’s office in Harrisonville in reference to a lost or stolen handgun. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a male who stated he had discovered a handgun missing from his residence in the process of moving.
10/11/17 12:14 GRABE RD, PECULIAR
On Oct. 11 at approximately 1215 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 24400 block of Grabe Road in Peculiar in reference to a burglary. The reporting party said a flat screen television was stolen from his residence. A suspect was identified.
10/15/17 23:14 PECULIAR DRIVE/C HWY, PECULIAR
On Oct. 15 at approximately 2314 hours, a deputy responded to the area of North Cass Parkway north of Dean Road, where the deputy got involved in a vehicle pursuit per the request of the Peculiar Police Department. The pursuit resulted in the apprehension of Austin V. Reese, of Kansas City, on a Jackson County warrant for felony probation violation. Additional charges were being sought in regard to the pursuit and associated incidents, and Reese was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, kidnapping, resisting arrest, driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
10/18/17 16:46 COUNTRY LANE, PECULIAR
On Oct. 18 at approximately 1714 hours, a deputy conducted a warrant arrest at a residence in the 10900 block of Country Lane in Peculiar in regard to a subject having active Cass County warrants. Matthew R. McCulley was taken into custody on two active misdemeanor Cass County warrants.
10/21/17 04:26 DENNYS/FLYING J, PECULIAR
On Oct. 21 at approximately 0427 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the Denny’s parking lot in Peculiar on a white Chevrolet pickup for non-working tag lights. The driver was arrested for driving while suspended and had an active Clay County warrant. The driver was transported to the jail.
10/22/17 12:52 227TH ST, PECULIAR
On Oct. 22 at approximately 1252 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 8000 block of East 227th Street in Peculiar in reference to a trespassing. The reporting party said there were subjects on his land without permission. Two subjects were arrested.
Pleasant Hill
10/09/17 02:40 GOLFVIEW DR, PLEASANT HILL
On Oct. 9 at approximately 0241 hours, a deputy observed a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe bearing a Missouri handicapped license that expired September 2017. The deputy conducted a stop on the vehicle near the 300 block of Golfview Drive in Pleasant Hill. The driver of the vehicle was issued a summons for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
10/12/17 03:05 RAFFURTY RD, PLEASANT HILL
On Oct. 12 at 0305 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 19900 block of South Rafferty Road in reference to a single car motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a black Chevrolet S10 bearing a Missouri license plate that had struck the ditch. No injuries were reported. One party was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.
10/12/17 20:59 COUNTRY CLUB/7, PLEASANT HILL
On Oct. 12 at approximately 2059 hours while driving through Pleasant Hill, a deputy observed two males actively fighting on the northeast corner of the intersection of Missouri 7 and Country Club Drive. The deputy requested the Pleasant Hill Police Department to respond. Pleasant Hill police took two parties into custody.
10/18/17 09:04 AIRPORT RD, PLEASANT HILL
On Oct. 18 at approximately 0908 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 16200 block of South Airport Road in Pleasant Hill to check the welfare of a female subject. Amber Einerson was contacted and taken into custody for an active failure to appear warrant from Jackson County, Kan. Einerson was transported to the Cass County jail for processing.
10/19/17 16:12 MERLE RD, PLEASANT HILL
On Oct. 19 at approximately 1615 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Merle Road in Pleasant Hill in reference to report of an assault. The victim stated he was assaulted by a neighbor. Suspects have been identified.
Raymore
10/09/17 18:43 LYNE AVE, RAYMORE
On Oct. 9, a deputy assisted with a shooting investigation in the 1200 block of North Lyne Avenue in rural Raymore. A suspect has been identified in this case.
10/10/17 08:38 EMERALD VIEW DR, RAYMORE
On Oct. 10 at approximately 0847 hours, a deputy responded to the front lobby of the sheriff’s Office in Harrisonville in reference to a theft of prescription medications. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted the reporting party who stated someone had stolen her prescription medication delivery from her mailbox. No suspects have been identified at this time.
10/13/17 16:28 160TH/WARD RD
On Oct. 13 at approximately 1600 hours, a deputy was conducting routine patrol of the northern end of Mullendike in rural Raymore. A vehicle stop was conducted that resulted in the recovery of a controlled substance. Two subjects were taken into custody.
10/14/17 00:35 MULLEN AVE, RAYMORE
On Oct. 14 at approximately 0035 hours, a deputy was contacted by a male subject while on stationary patrol in the area of Missouri 58 and Prairie Lane. The male stated he had been assaulted by a female subject in the 900 block of North Mullen Avenue in Raymore. An investigation resulted in the arrest of a female subject for domestic assault.
10/16/17 10:20 SUNSET LN, RAYMORE
On Oct. 16, a deputy conducted a residence check in the 600 block of South Sunset Road in Raymore. Austin Doustou was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation.
