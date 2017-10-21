Garrett Schick, Cody Faust helped Pleasant Hill plow past Boonville

Pleasant Hill defendeirs Trey Stone (right) and Garrett Schick tried to strip the ball from Boonville’s Malik Brazil on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, during Class 3, District 7 play. Schick forced the fumble and also came up with an interception, blocked a punt, rushed for 151 yards, and scored a touchdown during the Roosters’ 43-7 home win. Ryan Weaver Special to The Democrat