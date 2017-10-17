U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, of Harrisonville, met with a few Cass County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at Belton City Hall to discuss the GOP’s tax reform plan and to hear feedback. The Republican congresswoman said she believes the GOP tax reform framework is “a good plan.”
U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, of Harrisonville, met with a few Cass County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at Belton City Hall to discuss the GOP’s tax reform plan and to hear feedback. The Republican congresswoman said she believes the GOP tax reform framework is “a good plan.” Kaitlyn Schwers kschwers@kcstar.com
U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, of Harrisonville, met with a few Cass County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at Belton City Hall to discuss the GOP’s tax reform plan and to hear feedback. The Republican congresswoman said she believes the GOP tax reform framework is “a good plan.” Kaitlyn Schwers kschwers@kcstar.com

Cass County Democrat

Rep. Hartzler touts GOP tax reform, but will it get done this year? ‘We’ll see’

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

October 17, 2017 3:16 PM

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler met with a small group of Cass County residents, including local business owners, Tuesday in downtown Belton to talk tax reform and get feedback.

Hartzler came to Belton weeks after the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers released a tax reform plan. In handouts distributed by Hartzler’s office, the GOP tax reform framework said it would “provide more jobs, fairer taxes, and bigger paychecks,” by lowering tax rates for individuals and families, doubling the standard deduction, repealing the death tax, eliminating special interest loopholes, lowering the corporate tax rate and lowering the tax rate for small business owners, among other things.

The Republican legislator from Cass County said the goal for House GOP members is to pass a tax bill in the coming weeks that, after going through the Senate, reaches President Donald Trump’s desk by Christmas.

“It’s a very aggressive schedule,” Hartzler said. “We’ll see if that’s able to be fulfilled or not, but I think it’s a good plan.”

Hartzler recited points from the plan that she said will help middle-class citizens — from young adults starting careers and buying homes, to older adults getting ready for retirement.

An analysis by the Tax Policy Center claimed earlier this month concluded that low-income households would see little benefit from the plan.

Bev Bruce, who runs The Tearoom by Country Keepsakes in downtown Belton, was one of the few local business owners at Belton City Hall to talk with Hartzler. Bruce questioned if the tax reform plan could receive bipartisan support in Congress.

“As far as what I’ve heard, as far as the Democrats, they think that it benefits more of the wealthy, and this theory of helping the lower- or middle-class is not going to work,” Bruce said. “Do you think there’s any chance that you all can come to an agreement? Because so far, you have not been able to agree on very much.”

Hartzler defended the plan in response, adding that some details of the plan remain incomplete.

“I think when they come out with actual scenarios and the online tax thing, that will help set some of this to rest,” Hartzler said. “... When you look at this specifically, they have geared this to make sure that it helps everyone and specifically the middle-class by doubling the standard deduction and by increasing the child tax credit, lowering the rates. ... The facts don’t back up their claims.”

When asked to weigh in, Belton Mayor Jeff Davis said he wants to see relief for the middle-class and to bring industrial businesses back into the country, especially in Cass County.

“Making sound economic decisions on the national level will help everybody in the country,” Davis said. “I think — it’s an old saying as a coach — right or wrong, do something to make something happen in a positive way for the citizens of the United States. And I think that this has been thought out.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ride along in the "gas station in the sky" while refueling B-2 bombers

    A flight crew from the Kansas Air National Guard 190th Air Refueling Wing flying a KC-135 streaks across Kansas and into Missouri refueling B-2 stealth bombers. Get the view of boom operator Master Sgt. John Swinney as he guides fuel into each plane while lying on his stomach.

Ride along in the "gas station in the sky" while refueling B-2 bombers

Ride along in the 3:10

Ride along in the "gas station in the sky" while refueling B-2 bombers
Dog gone! For six days in Iowa. Then, a happy reunion 2:35

Dog gone! For six days in Iowa. Then, a happy reunion
Andy Reid on Tyreek’s injury status, C.J. Spiller and the short week before Oakland 2:35

Andy Reid on Tyreek’s injury status, C.J. Spiller and the short week before Oakland

View More Video