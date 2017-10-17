Cass County clerk announces run for state representative seat in 55th district

Michael Vinck, Cass County clerk and a former Raymore city council member, recently announced his intention to run for a seat in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Vinck, a Republican, said he is looking to serve as a state representative in the 55th House District, which serves a large part of Cass County — including the cities of Raymore, Peculiar, Garden City, and Lake Winnebago.
State Rep. Rick Brattin currently occupies the seat. He will not be seeking re-election due to term limits.
Brattin, a Republican state legislator, was first elected to represent the 55th district in November 2010. His term is set to end in January 2019.
Vinck has served as Cass County clerk since 2015.
In his role as county clerk, Vinck said he worked to increase efficiency by digitizing all documents that come though the office. He said the clerk’s office also has successfully updated the election tabulation equipment.
Vinck is also the chairman of the Raymore Board of Zoning Adjustment in addition to his duties as clerk.
Before working as a public official, Vinck spent nearly 30 years in the private sector, working in various sales and managerial positions.
“It is an honor to serve the fine citizens of Cass as clerk, however, now is the time to take the knowledge I gained at the county level to our state capitol,” Vinck said in a statement. “During my tenure with the county office, we have seen an increase in both efficiency and effectiveness. I hope to bring that same level of thoroughness to Jefferson City to represent the people of the 55th district.”
If elected to the state legislature, Vinck said his priorities include streamlining the state’s tax system and reforming election law.
As a member of the National Rifle Association, Vinck also said he wants to work to protect Missourians Second Amendment rights.
Vinck’s campaign website is www.mikevinck.com.
