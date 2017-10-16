Sheriff’s crime report: Person struck by vehicle in Archie

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office crime report reveals incidents occurring from Oct. 2-8 in Cass County.
Archie
10/02/17 05:54 STATE ROUTE A, ARCHIE
On Oct. 2 at approximately 0554 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 400 block of West Missouri A near Archie regarding a possible assault. One subject was taken by ambulance due to being struck by a motor vehicle. The person driving the vehicle had left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival, but was identified by the victim. A suspect has been identified in this crime.
10/03/17 09:06 A/W, ARCHIE
On Oct. 3, a deputy took a stealing report from an employee with the Missouri Department of Transportation. The employee stated that someone had stolen several signs in the area of Missouri A and Missouri W. No suspect has been identified at this time.
Belton
10/02/17 21:23 187TH ST, BELTON
On Oct. 2 at 2131 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 5800 block of West 187th Street in reference to property damage. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a male who advised that sometime over the weekend, someone had broken the driver’s side rear window of his truck.
10/04/17 23:31 PROSPECT/58, BELTON
On Oct. 4 at approximately 2332 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on South Prospect Avenue near Missouri 58 on a gray Nissan Altima. An investigation resulted in the arrested of a male subject for felon in possession of a firearm, distribution of controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of more than 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and exceeding the posted speed limit by 11-15 mph.
Cleveland
10/02/17 20:03 3RD ST, CLEVELAND
On Oct. 2 at approximately 2004 hours, a deputy was dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of South Third Street in Cleveland. Upon arrival, two parties were taken into custody for domestic assault.
Creighton
10/04/17 17:22 339TH ST., CREIGHTON
On Oct. 4 at approximately 1820 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation on 339th Street, west of Creighton city limits, in regard to a report of suspicious activity. A female subject, identified as Kristina N. Quick, was taken in to custody on an active felony Bates County warrant. Quick was later transported to Archie where she was released to a Bates County sheriff’s deputy.
Drexel
10/07/17 22:54 MAIN ST, DREXEL
On Oct. 7 at approximately 2254 hours, a deputy was dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of East Main Street in Drexel. Upon arrival, one party was taken into custody for domestic assault.
East Lynne
10/03/17 23:07 NB K/2, EAST LYNNE
On Oct. 3 at approximately 2307 hours, a deputy was involved in a pursuit of a dirt bike with one occupant traveling north on Missouri K from Missouri 2. The pursuit was terminated in the area of Missouri K and 227th Street. No suspect information is available.
Garden City
10/03/17 15:58 F/ OLD 7, GARDEN CITY
On Oct. 3, a deputy assisted the Garden City Police Department on a traffic stop. One of the subjects in the traffic stop, Joseph D. Griffin, had and active Cass County warrant. Griffin was taken into custody on his active warrant and transported to the Cass County jail.
10/07/17 21:10 STATE ROUTE 2, GARDEN CITY
On Oct. 7, a deputy conducted an investigation of a burglary that occurred in the 35300 block of Missouri 2 near Garden City. The homeowner stated it occurred sometime between Oct. 5 and Oct. 7. No suspect has been identified at this time.
Harrisonville
10/02/17 06:24 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 2 at approximately 0600 hours, there was an investigation into possible contraband in the jail.
10/03/17 07:56 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 3 at approximately 1540 hours, mail was intercepted containing contraband. The mail was addressed to an inmate in the facility.
10/04/17 10:21 OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 4 at approximately 1026 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 27600 block of S.E. Outer Road in Harrisonville in reference to an assault. An investigation revealed a female subject had been assaulted by another female. The suspect has was taken into custody.
10/04/17 17:12 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 4 at approximate 1722 hours, a deputy reported an alleged instance of harassment at the Cass County jail. A suspect has been identified.
10/05/17 06:54 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 5 at approximately 0655 hours, a deputy was dispatched a call at the sheriff’s office in Harrisonville regarding a citizens assist. When the deputy arrived, the subject seemed confused and while speaking to him, he admitted to having drugs on his person. One subject was then arrested on pending charges of possession.
10/05/17 22:19 OAKWOOD ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 5 at approximately 2221 hours, a deputy responded to an area in the 1000 block of Oakwood Street in Harrisonville in reference to assisting the Harrisonville Police Department with an armed suicidal subject. A subject was eventually contacted and transported for evaluation.
10/07/17 22:49 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 7 at 2225 hours, a deputy reported that an inmate at the Cass County jail, Melody D. Johnson, admitted to breaking the camera of the turnkey kiosk. Johnson will be charged with damage to jail property.
10/08/17 14:49 296TH ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Oct. 8 at approximately 1455 hours, a deputy responded to the 700 block of Patton Street in Harrisonville to assist the Harrisonville Police Department with a disturbance. Contact was made with a female and information was gathered for the report. A suspect has been identified in this case.
Peculiar
10/05/17 19:26 227TH ST, PECULIAR
On Oct. 5, a deputy was dispatched to the 17400 block of East 227th Street in Harrisonville regarding a civil standby. While on scene, the registered owner retrieved her vehicle. One male subject was taken into custody on an active warrant.
10/08/17 02:33 Y/215TH, PECULIAR
On Oct. 8 at 0233 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Missouri Y and 215th Street. The driver was arrested for DWI. Several occupants were released with a warning for drug charges.
Pleasant Hill
10/05/17 18:12 205TH ST, PLEASANT HILL
On Oct. 5 at approximately 1812 hours, a deputy responded to the 25100 block of East 205th Street in Pleasant Hill in reference to a disturbance in progress. One male subject was taken into custody and transported to Cass Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
Raymore
10/05/17 09:02 58/WARD, RAYMORE
On Oct. 5 at approximately 0903 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Ward Road and Missouri 58 on a white 2000 Ford Taurus. Kevin Miller was placed into custody for active warrants from Harrisonville.
10/05/17 17:26 LYNE AVE, RAYMORE
On Oct. 5, a residence check was conducted in the 1500 block of North Lyne Avenue in Raymore for subjects with active warrants. Five subjects were placed into custody for felony and misdemeanor warrants, with charges ranging from driving while revoked, larceny, dangerous drugs and traffic violations. The subjects were transported to the Cass County jail for processing.
10/08/17 07:23 MAGNOLIA, RAYMORE
On Oct. 8 at approximately 0723 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 900 block of Magnolia Street in Raymore in reference to a disorderly subject. An investigation revealed an assault had taken place at this address. A subject at the residence was found to have an active warrant out of Clinton. The subject was taken into custody.
Comments