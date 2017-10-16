What’s happening in Cass County?

Oct. 20
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Commerce Bank, 1301 S. Locust St., Harrisonville
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Calvary University Clay Shoot
10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — Powder Creek Shooting Park, 8601 Monticello Rd., Lenexa
The cost to participate is $100 per person or $500 for each five-person team. Proceeds benefit student scholarships. Visit www.calvary.edu/clay-shoot for more information.
Hope Haven Grand Opening
11:30 a.m. — Hope Haven, 200 N. Oakland, Harrisonville
The Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the expansion of Hope Haven with a ribbon-cutting event. This event is open to the public.
Pritchett Insurance Grand Opening
11:45 a.m. — Pritchett Insurance, 204 Pearl St., Harrisonville
The Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening of Pritchett Insurance with a ribbon-cutting. This event is open to the public.
Oct. 21
Kids Sewing: Make a Fox Family
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Cass Career Center, 1600 E. Elm St., Harrisonville
Create your own fox family through sewing. All supplies, including lunch, will be provided during this class. The class is for children 8-18. The registration fee is $40. To register, call 816-380-3253, extension 7223, email felicia.anstine@harrisonvilleschools.org or visit www.harrisonvilleschools.org/communityeducation.
A Beginner’s Guide to Ancestry: Library Edition
1-2:30 p.m. — Northern Resource Center, 1741 E. North Ave., Belton
Learn how to navigate Ancestry Library Edition, search more effectively and access and save records. Call 816-331-0049 to reserve a spot. Seating is limited.
Trick or Treat Trail Walk
3-5 p.m. — Monday Mile Trail at Harrisonville City Park (across from the aquatic center), Harrisonville
This free event features a children’s craft activity, costume contest, an appearance by Wil’e Wildcat and non-candy treats. The costume contest will start at 3 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Oct. 26
Ray-Pec School District Community Forum
6:30 p.m. — Ray-Pec High School, 20801 S. School Rd., Peculiar
The public is invited to attend a community forum about the strategic plan. At that meeting, patrons will hear an overview of the strategic planning process. Patrons will also have the opportunity to reflect upon the list of potential strategies, suggest additional strategies, and rank strategies in each focus area and from the entire group.
Masquerade Ball
7-11 p.m. — Memorial Station, 602 Maurer Parkway, Belton
Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Food and wine will be provided. This event is hosted by Friends of Family Resource Center of Cass County. Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite.
Oct. 27
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Citizens Bank, 218 S. Second St., Drexel
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Oct. 28
Haunted Room at Northern Resource Center
2 p.m. — Northern Resource Center, 1741 E. North Ave., Belton
This haunted room event at the library will feature fun activities for children, such as a costume contest, face painting and a scavenger hunt.
Cruising Main Street
4 p.m. — Main Street, Downtown Belton
This will be the last cruise of the year by Downtown Belton Main Street.
Haunted Hayrides
6-10 p.m. — Harrisonville City Park, 205 N. Lexington St., Harrisonville
For one night only, the city’s parks and recreation department is organizing haunted hayrides through City Park trails. For more information on how to get involved, contact Rachel Uptergrove at ruptergrover@harrisonville.com.
Oct. 29
Pumpkin Painting
2-3 p.m. — North Park Activity Center, 1500 S. Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville
This is a free event held before Trunk or Treat. Paint a pumpkin, and then afterward, enjoy a free hayride around the North Park Activity Center. Costumes are welcome. Space is limited. To register, call or come into the Harrisonville Community Center.
Nov. 3
First Friday Coffee
7:30-9 a.m. — Calvary University, 15800 Calvary Rd., Kansas City
A networking event organized by the Belton Chamber of Commerce.
United Methodist Women’s Ham n’ Bean Dinner
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. — Harrisonville United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
The meal is $6 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. Delivery will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Carryout or delivery will be available. For more information, call 816-380-3424.
Nov. 4
Holiday Extravaganza
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave., Belton
A holiday shopping event organized by the Belton Chamber of Commerce. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Mayor’s Christmas Tree fund and Belton High School. More than 100 crafters and vendors, concessions and entertainment are expected. For more information, contact Diane Huckshorn at 816-331-2420 or 816-309-1448.
Nov. 5
Cut-A-Thon for Hope Haven
1-5 p.m. — First Impressions Salon, 8454 Clint Dr., Belton
This event supports Hope Haven. Make a minimum donation of $25 and receive a cut and wax.
Nov. 6
Blood Drive
3-7 p.m. — St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 16808 Holmes Rd., Belton
Donuts and cider will be served to donors. Walk-ins are welcome or make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org.
Nov. 9
A Taste of Music on the Square
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Beck Event Space, 210 S. Independence St., Harrisonville
This fundraiser benefiting Keys to Community art and music scholarships will feature live country rock music, dinner and drinks. Tickets are $25 each. A sponsored table for six is $250. Price includes a barbecue dinner. For more information, call 816-380-5271.
