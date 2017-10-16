Ray-Pec seeks public opinion in prepping strategic plan

The Raymore-Peculiar School District is thinking hard about the future as it prepares to update its strategic plan.
The district’s Strategic Planning Committee has met several times this fall to determine how the district should focus its energy and resources.
The public can learn more about the process during a community forum at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Raymore-Peculiar High School, 20801 S. School Road.
Patrons also will be able to consider a list of potential strategies, suggest additional strategies, and rank them. The committee plans to use surveys to gather community feedback.
At the committee’s Oct. 3 meeting, Missouri Innovation Campus Director Stan Elliott discussed preparing students for a variety of college and career paths. He also described working with employers to determine what skills they need from graduates.
Pleasant Hill solicits input about building needs
The Pleasant Hill School District has undertaken some planning of its own and may ask the voters next spring to approve building upgrades.
Citizens are asked to attend one of three community forums where residents can weigh in on the district’s long-range facility plan:
▪ 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 24 at the Pleasant Hill Middle School Library
▪ 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Nov. 1 at the Pleasant Hill Elementary School Dome
▪ 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 9 at the Pleasant Hill Primary School Gym
Kids, parents, breakfast and books
Once a month, the Harrisonville Early Childhood Center hosts Breakfast With Books, where parents can enjoy reading and breakfast with their kindergarten students.
The next such event is Oct. 25.
Sherwood students get a taste of careers
Eighth-graders from Sherwood Middle School recently joined 1,500 other students for Career Awareness Day at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Mo., rotating through five occupation fields.
At most of the stops, the students participated in a career-related activity.
When learning about marketing, for example, students did the Pepsi vs. Coke challenge.
With law enforcement, they were part of a response simulation that reinforced how quickly decisions must be made.
Sherwood eighth-graders, who annually participate in a career-related outing, also browsed a career fair where they could see military and other career options, if they don’t go to college.
Ray-Pec announces Trunk-or-Treat
Children in the Ray-Pec School District are invited to attend Trunk-or-Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 25 behind Ray-Pec South Middle School, 20501 S. School Road.
The kids may dress in costume to receive candy from decorated trunks courtesy of high school clubs, teams, and organizations.
Admission for each child is a canned good item for the Caring About Nutrition program. Games and a bounce house also will be set up inside the middle school.
Career Center teacher writes for magazine
Chandra Kelly, criminal justice/CSI instructor at Cass Career Center, has been published in Law Enforcement, the official publication for the Missouri Peace Officers.
Her article, “The Future of Policing: Reaching Tomorrow’s Officers Today,” highlights the criminal justice and crime scene investigation programs offered in career centers across Missouri and how active and retired police officers can offer their expertise to strengthen those programs and help shape the future of the industry.
Cass-Midway crowns homecoming court
Brielee Hewitt and Branden Chandler are this fall’s homecoming king and queen at Cass-Midway High School.
The other candidates were Makenna Irvin, Landon Meerkatz, Bailey Dean and Riley Bridgers.
