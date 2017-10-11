Cass County restaurant inspections: Sept. 16-30

Health inspections at area restaurants and other food establishments were conducted by the Cass County Health Department Sept. 16-30.
In essential compliance is a pass rating awarded to a food establishment that does not have any open priority items noted at the end of an inspection.
Out of essential compliance is a fail rating given to a food establishment that has one or more open priority items noted at the end of an inspection.
A priority violation is defined as a violation that will more likely lead to a food borne illness, food contamination or environmental health hazard.
Food handler certification violations and establishments that failed only because employees didn’t have valid certificates have been omitted from these reports.
Sonic Drive-In, 391 Legend Ln., Peculiar. Sept. 19, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 3. Observation: Chicken observed at 60 degrees F in McCall cooler. Maintain foods at 41 F or less. Observed: Build-up on soda nozzle heads. Nozzle head cleaned and sanitized.
Subway, 500 Granite Dr., Peculiar. Sept. 19, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 2. Observed: Black build-up in ice chute in dining area. Ice chute taken apart, cleaned, and sanitized on the spot.
El Mezcal, 2012 N. Missouri 291, Harrisonville. Sept. 20, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 4. Enchilada sauce and chile rellenos have a temperature of 43 to 45 F. 47 F ambient temperature in walk-in cooler. Shrimp in true prep cooler at 44 F. Maintain food at 41 degrees F. Observation: Insufficient sanitizer at dish machine. Observation: 1. Four dead roaches in front of cooler storing juice and salsa. 2. Four live roaches in Crisco box. 3. Several fruit flies at soda syrup storage. 4. Dead roaches observed in corner of walk in cooler. Maintain pest free facility and discard Crisco box.
Panda Wok Restaurant, 1101 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville. Sept. 20, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 2. Observation: No hot water at hand sink in restroom. Hot water was turned on in bathroom. Observation: Sanitizer concentration too low. Sanitizer remixed to 50 ppm chlorine.
Waffle House, 17201 S. U.S. 71 Outer Rd, Belton. Sept. 27, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 2. Observation: Three-door refrigerator condensation dripping from unit refrigeration system onto food product in refrigerator. Repair to allow proper draining of condensation or replaced. Observation: No towels at sink in backroom. Employee restocked paper towels.
For more information about inspections, contact the Cass County Health Department at 816-380-8425.
