What’s happening in Cass County?

Oct. 13
Second Friday Coffee
7:30-9 a.m. — CJ’s Steakhouse, 1411 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville
This networking event is organized by the Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Community Bank of Harrisonville, 1503 Missouri 291, Harrisonville
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association
11 a.m. — Holmes Hall, Foxwood Springs Living Center, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.
Optional noon lunch is $12. Ron Miller from Blue Cross Blue Shield and Crystal Randle from GEHA will discuss changes to their 2018 insurance plans. Call Barbara Crouse at 816-318-9767 for reservations. Current and retired federal employees and the public are invited.
Oct. 18
Raymore Ward 4 Town Hall
6:30 p.m. — Centerview, 227 Municipal Circle, Raymore
Council members Sonja Abdelgawad and John Berendzen will lead a town hall. The town hall will be open to the public for questions and updates on new projects coming to the city.
Oct. 19
Harrisonville Chamber Luncheon
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. — Sapp Brothers, 27603 S.W. Outer Rd., Harrisonville
Lunch will be catered by the Apple Barrel Restaurant. RSVP by calling 816-380-5271 or email lynnda@harrisonvillechamber.com.
Diabetes Support Group meeting
6:30 p.m. — Conference Rooms 1, 2 and 3 at Cass Regional Medical Center, 2800 E. Rock Haven Rd., Harrisonville
Cass Regional’s Diabetes Education team presents topics on current trends in diabetes treatments, lifestyle modification options and topics of interest for those who have diabetes or who have loved ones diagnosed with diabetes. The meetings are free to the public. For more information, contact Diabetes Educator Liz Whelan at 816-380-5888, extension 6010, or email lwhelan@cassregional.org.
Oct. 20
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Commerce Bank, 1301 S. Locust St., Harrisonville
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Calvary University Clay Shoot
10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — Powder Creek Shooting Park, 8601 Monticello Rd., Lenexa, Kan.
The cost to participate is $100 per person or $500 for each five-person team. Proceeds benefit student scholarships. Visit www.calvary.edu/clay-shoot for more information.
Oct. 21
A Beginner’s Guide to Ancestry: Library Edition
1-2:30 p.m. — Northern Resource Center, 1741 E. North Ave., Belton
Learn how to navigate Ancestry Library Edition, search more effectively and access and save records. Call 816-331-0049 to reserve a spot. Seating is limited.
Oct. 26
Ray-Pec School District Community Forum
6:30 p.m. — Ray-Pec High School, 21005 S. School Rd., Peculiar
The public is invited to attend a community forum about the strategic plan. At that meeting, patrons will hear an overview of the strategic planning process. Patrons will also have the opportunity to reflect upon the list of potential strategies, suggest additional strategies, and rank strategies in each focus area and from the entire group.
Masquerade Ball
7-11 p.m. — 602 Maurer Parkway, Belton
Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Food and wine will be provided. This event is hosted by Friends of FRCCC. Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite.
Oct. 27
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Citizens Bank, 218 S. Second St., Drexel
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Oct. 28
Cruising Main Street
4 p.m. — Main Street, Downtown Belton
This will be the last cruise of the year by Downtown Belton Main Street.
Nov. 3
First Friday Coffee
7:30-9 a.m. — Calvary University, 15800 Calvary Rd., Kansas City
A networking event organized by the Belton Chamber of Commerce.
