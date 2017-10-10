Sheriff’s crime report: Woman arrested after threatening man with a knife

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office crime report reveals incidents occurring from Sept. 25-Oct. 1 in Cass County.
Archie
09/26/17 08:30 347/CANTRELL RD, ARCHIE
On Sept. 26 at approximately 0950 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation in the area of South Cantrell Road and 347th Street in rural Archie in regard to a report of trash being illegally dumped. The suspect has been identified at this time.
Belton
09/25/17 17:08 PROSPECT AVE, BELTON
On Sept. 25 at 1710 hours, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Prospect Avenue and 174th Street. The driver fled on foot but was later identified.
09/26/17 08:17 176/PROSPECT, BELTON
On Sept. 26 at approximately 0833 hours, a deputy was dispatched to check the area of 176th Street and Prospect Avenue as a male subject in gray shirt, khaki shorts, backpack and ball cap was seen breaking a window on a red GMC Suburban. Shawn Clegg was placed into custody for active Belton warrants. No charges were requested by vehicle owner for the damaged vehicle.
09/26/17 16:28 PROSPECT/155TH ST, BLETON
On Sept. 26 at approximately 1629 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Prospect Avenue and 155th Street outside of Belton on a maroon 2006 Ford Escape. The vehicle was occupied by Steven Mattox, who was placed into custody for an active parole violation warrant. Mattox was transported to the Cass County Jail for processing.
09/26/17 21:38 STATE ROUTE Y, BELTON
On Sept. 26, a deputy responded to the 18500 block of South Missouri Y in Belton in regard to an assault. No suspects have been identified.
09/26/17 23:02 SPRING VALLEY RD, BELTON
On Sept. 26 at 2302 hours, a deputy conducted a drug court residence check in the 8200 block of Spring Valley Road in Belton. During that check, the deputy placed a subject under arrest for a court-ordered arrest.
Cass County
10/01/17 16:51 YY/PEEK
On Oct. 1 at approximately 1652 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Missouri YY and Peek Road on a red Mazda 3. A subject was placed into custody for driving while suspended and taken to the Cass County jail for processing.
Cleveland
09/28/17 21:25 259TH/D, CLEVELAND
On Sept. 28 at approximately 2127 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle check at Missouri D and East 259th Street. The deputy took Joseph Bradin into custody on a Cass County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
09/29/17 16:26 215TH ST, CLEVELAND
On Sept. 29 at approximately 1630 hours, a deputy was dispatched to West 215th Street in Cleveland for a report of a stolen vehicle. The reporting party said a red 2013 Honda 500 ATV was stolen from his property. A suspect has not yet been identified.
10/01/17 09:45 259TH ST/D HWY, CLEVELAND
On Oct. 1 at approximately 0949 hours, a deputy was dispatched to 259th Street and Missouri D for a theft from vehicle. The reporting party said he had damage to a black Ford Expedition, and stereo equipment was stolen. No suspect information is available at this time.
Creighton
09/29/17 19:41 A ST, CREIGHTON
On Sept. 29 at approximately 1941 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 600 block of A Street in Creighton regarding a possible burglary. It was determined items were taken from the home. No suspect has been identified at this time.
Drexel
09/30/17 06:44 343RD ST, DREXEL
On Sept. 30 at approximately 0702 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 10000 block of East 343rd Street in Drexel to a check the welfare of a person. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted a female who stated her step-daughter had not returned her vehicle. A subject was later placed into custody for driving without a valid license.
Freeman
09/27/17 15:41 MADISON, FREEMAN
On Sept. 27 at approximately 1551 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of Madison in Freeman in reference to an assault. An investigation revealed two female parties were involved in a physical altercation at this address. An arrest was made.
Garden City
09/26/17 12:11 STATE ROUTE 2, GARDEN CITY
On Sept. 26 at approximately 1218 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at a residence in the 35300 block of East Missouri 2 in rural Garden City in regard to a report of stealing. A suspect has not been identified at this time.
09/27/17 16:40 Z/N, GARDEN CITY
On Sept. 27, a deputy conducted an investigation of property damage to a corn field on South Missouri Z and East Missouri N near Garden City. The deputy made contact with a male who said while harvesting his corn, he observed tracks from a vehicle on the east side of his corn field that caused damage to the crop. No suspects have been identified in this investigation.
09/30/17 14:42 275TH ST, GARDEN CITY
On Sept. 30 at approximately 1452 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 33700 block of East 275th Street in Garden City, Mo. in reference to a report of burglary. A female stated someone broke into her residence. A suspect has been identified.
09/30/17 20:02 MAIN ST, GARDEN CITY
On Sept. 30 at approximately 2016 hours, a deputy responded to the 200 block of Main Street in Garden City, Mo. in reference to an armed disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted the reporting party who stated a female had threatened him with a knife. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a female subject for second-degree assault with a knife.
Harrisonville
09/25/17 15:52 OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 25 at approximately 1613 hours, a deputy responded to the Sapp Brother’s Maintenance Shop in the 27600 block of S.W. Outer Road in Harrisonville. A vehicle was reported to have been taken by a male subject. Information was taken for an assault that had occurred outside of Cass County. An arrest was made of a male subject for active Belton warrants and assistance was provided for the reporting party.
09/25/17 18:28 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 25 at approximately 1843 hours, a deputy was dispatched to a walk-in call at the sheriff’s office regarding a possible larceny. After speaking with the victim, it was determined her license plate registration stickers had been taken. No suspect has been identified at this time.
09/25/17 20:12 STATE ROUTE 7, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 25 at approximately 2012 hours, a deputy responded to the 28100 block of South Missouri 7 in Harrisonville in regard to an attempted stealing. No suspects were identified.
09/26/17 00:36 BROOKHART DR, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 26 at approximately 0036 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop at the Love’s Travel Center in Harrisonville on a black and white Ford Crown Victoria. The stop resulted in the arrest of a male subject for felony driving while revoked/suspended.
09/26/17 17:07 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 26 at approximately 1707 hours, a deputy responded to the parking lot of the sheriff’s office for a report of property damage to a vehicle. The reporting party said he had damage to his 2010 Jeep. At this time, no suspect has been identified.
09/27/17 01:54 WEST OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 27 at approximately 0200 hours, a deputy responded to the 27600 block of S.W. Outer Road in Harrisonville at Sapp Bros. in reference to a disturbance. A male subject was taken into custody pending charges for assault after the deputy said he nearly hit two employees of the truck stop.
09/27/17 07:02 WEST OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 27 at approximately 0710 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Sapp Bros. in the 27600 block of S.W. Outer Road in Harrisonville in reference to a hit-and-run crash. An investigation revealed a semi-truck hit a pickup truck on the property and then left the scene.
09/29/17 07:37 STARK RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 29 at approximately 0751 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation on I-49 near mile marker 168 north of Peculiar in regard to a report of a disturbance that occurred at a residence in the 25700 block of South Stark Road in rural Harrisonville. A female subject associated to this incident was stopped by Peculiar police and was taken in to custody for driving while intoxicated. An investigation revealed that this incident was non-criminal in nature.
09/29/17 12:32 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 29 at approximately 1247 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in regard to a report of stolen license plate registration stickers. The victim stated that she lived at a residence in the 200 block of North Harrison in Freeman, and said that she was unsure if the stickers were stolen while the vehicle was at her residence or while she was at work in Kansas City. No suspect information is available at this time.
09/29/17 22:55 NB 49/307TH ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 29 at approximately 2314 hours, a deputy responded to the Casey’s east of Peculiar in reference to property damage that occurred on I-49 near East 307th Street. The victims stated a black Chevrolet Tahoe with an angry white male driver was driving recklessly and threw a beer bottle at their car, which hit the roof and caused a small dent and paint scratch.
09/30/17 11:57 158MM RAMP/CLEARWATER, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 30 at approximately 1155 hours, a deputy observed a blue semi-truck pulling a trailer leave the exit ramp from I-49 at mile market 158 and cross through the ditch onto the southbound entrance ramp to I-49, causing damage to the vehicle. A vehicle stop was initiated and the driver was issued a summons for careless and imprudent driving.
09/30/17 14:05 KIRCHER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 30 at approximately 1408 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 25400 block of South Kircher Road in Harrisonville in reference to a report of stealing. A female stated she agreed to allow a male subject use her mower, but the male refuses to return it.
Pleasant Hill
09/26/17 19:18 195TH ST, PLEASANT HILL
On Sept. 26, a deputy responded to the 15900 block of East 195th Street in reference to a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female, who stated she was assaulted by a female subject. A suspect had been identified in this incident.
09/30/17 09:08 203RD ST, PLEASANT HILL
On Sept. 30 at approximately 0915 hours, a deputy conducted a residence check in the 27400 block of East 203rd Street in Pleasant Hill in reference to a male subject with active Cass County warrants. Devan Pulliam was contacted and taken into custody on the warrants in reference to no proof of insurance, careless and imprudent driving and speeding. Pulliam also had two active warrants for traffic violations from Johnson County, Mo., and one active warrant for traffic violation from the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
09/30/17 18:39 175TH ST, PLEASANT HILL
On Sept. 30 at approximately 1839 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1800 block of East 175th Street in rural Pleasant Hill regarding a property damage. The suspect left the scene and was unable to be identified at this time.
Raymore
09/26/17 18:33 JERRY, RAYMORE
On Sept. 27 at approximately 1833, a deputy responded to the 1000 block of North Jerry Avenue in Raymore in regard to an assault. A subject was identified and the victim declined to press charges.
09/29/17 10:51 GORE/163RD, RAYMORE
On Sept. 29 at approximately 1052 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Gore Road and Ward Road on a white 2003 Dodge 1500, Missouri. Thomas Harper was found to have an active warrant from Lake Winnebago, and was placed into custody.
09/29/17 12:20 163/E OF WARD, RAYMORE
On Sept. 29 at approximately 1220 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the area of 163rd Street and Ward Road on a gold 2004 Chrysler Pacifica. Katrina Marinelli was placed into custody for a Kansas City felony narcotics warrant.
Strasburg
10/01/17 09:10 191ST ST, STRASBURG
On Oct. 1 at 0944 hours, a deputy arrived in the 37500 block of East 191st Street in rural Strasburg in reference to a bullet being shot into the residence and through an exterior wall. The investigation revealed that a neighbor discharged a firearm and due to a possible ricochet, the bullet struck the residence without the neighbor’s knowledge.
