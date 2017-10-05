Drexel schools offer new breakfast option

The Drexel School District has started offering a new breakfast option for students who can’t arrive early enough to eat in the cafeteria before school.
The “Second Chance Grab-N-Go” breakfast was introduced Oct. 3 and was to be offered to all students between the first and second hour each day — in addition to the before-school meals.
Research has shown that hungry students don’t do as well academically and are more likely to be absent, tardy or away from class visiting the school nurse, the district said in a news release announcing the change.
“With this alternative breakfast program, Drexel R-IV will be better able to meet the needs of more students on a regular basis and improve its performance as a school,” the release said. “Moving forward, the district anticipates that participation in school breakfast will increase and the learning environment among the school community will improve.”
Seven from Harrisonville sing onto honor choir
Seven Harrisonville High School students have been chosen for regional honor choirs and earned the right to audition for the All-State Choir.
Named to the 2017 All-District Choir are Peyton Holden, Alek Baker, Hayden Ream, John Coday, Hailey Mahoney, and Sierra Skinner. Hannah Bartlett also was selected to the 11-12 Women’s Honor Choir.
The choirs will meet and perform Oct. 14 at Oak Grove High School.
Cass Midway singers achieve milestone
Cass Midway junior Jacob Puckett and sophomore Hannah Jordan have earned All-District choir honors, according to the district website.
Jordan will be in the 9-10 Mixed Chorus and Puckett will be in the 11-12 Mixed Chorus.
The district said Puckett already has earned a spot on the Missouri Music Educators Association state choir.
Big wheels are a big deal
Harrisonville Parents As Teachers hosted the Touch-a-Truck family event on Sept. 26, where little ones got a close look at a street sweeper, school bus and other vehicles.
Participating agencies included the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Harrisonville fire and public works departments, the Cass County Health Department, Durham School Services and the Harrisonville Animal Shelter.
Ray-Pec students recognized
A local Optimist club has recognized Sadie Harmon and Trevor Diepenbrock as Raymore-Peculiar High School Students of the Month for September.
The Belton-Raymore Rotary Club made its own selections which were reported in the Democrat last week.
HHS senior learns from the best in medicine
Harrisonville High School senior Cailli Salmen received an Award of Excellence, certifying her completion of the National Academy of Future Physicians & Medical Scientists.
She attended the academy this summer in Massachusetts, where she learned from Nobel Prize winners, professors and ground-breaking physicians.
Teachers for hire: Do you have a job for us?
Harrisonville School District teachers and staff will participate in an Day of Service from 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 3, and the district is looking for service projects such as painting, filing, cleaning and yard work.
Any organization, business, church or individual who needs assistance is encouraged to submit a job.
Use the submission form at www.harrisonvilleschools.org or call 816-380-2727, ext. 1224.
