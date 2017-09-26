Cass County restaurant inspections: Sept. 1-15

Health inspections at area restaurants and other food establishments were conducted by the Cass County Health Department Sept. 1-15.
In essential compliance is a pass rating awarded to a food establishment that does not have any open priority items noted at the end of an inspection.
Out of essential compliance is a fail rating given to a food establishment that has one or more open priority items noted at the end of an inspection.
A priority violation is defined as a violation that will more likely lead to a food borne illness, food contamination or environmental health hazard.
Food handler certification violations and establishments that failed only because employees didn’t have valid certificates have been omitted from these reports.
Arby’s, 1420 E. North Ave., Belton. Sept. 5, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Rear make table refrigerator average temperature of all food product 46 F. Correction: Food moved to alternate refrigerator or placed on ice.
Rich-n-Art On Main, 418 Main St., Belton. Sept. 5, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Soda gun nozzle has debris build up. Correction: Employee cleaned nozzle.
Fast Gas & Snacks, 1509 N. Scott, Belton. Sept. 6, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Debris build up inside Coke Fountain head dispensers. Correction: Owner cleaned inside fountain heads.
Price Chopper 37 – Deli Department, 520 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville. Sept. 7, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 2. Observation: No hand-washing station outside for deli sampling. Correction: Hand wash station set up at deli sampling. Observation: One soda fountain dispenser head is dirty. Correction: Dispenser cleaned and sanitized.
Casey’s General Store, 2204 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville. Sept. 8, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Four flies observed in the kitchen. Correction: Flies removed.
Mazzios Italian Eatery, 2200 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville. Sept. 11, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Food at salad bar 45-50 F. Correction: refrigerator coils cleaned and now holds proper temperature.
Roosters, 900 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville. Sept. 12, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 5. Observation: Black particulates on top interior of ice machine. Correction: Section was cleaned and sanitized. Observation: Bag of moldy cauliflower in GE Refrigerator at 47 F. Correction: store food at 41 F and throw out moldy cauliflower. Observation: Food in Arctic cooler at 50 F. Correction: store food at 41 F or less. Observation: Unlabeled spray bottle. Correction: Label all cleaner bottles. Observation: Bait stations not covered or tamper resistant. Correction: Use covered mouse traps.
Quik Break, 2101 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville. Sept. 12, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Build up on soda nozzles. Correction: Clean and sanitize soda fountain nozzles.
For more information about inspections, contact the Cass County Health Department at 816-380-8425.
