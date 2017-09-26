Pleasant Hill weighing building upgrades

Three community forums will take place this fall as the Pleasant Hill School District begins to set construction priorities with an eye toward a possible bond election next spring.
The architectural firm of Hollis + Miller and Henderson Engineers have completed interior and exterior evaluations of the district’s five main educational buildings. A Hollis and Miller representative outlined some of the findings for the school board earlier this month.
The community meetings will be Oct. 24, Nov. 1, and Nov. 9. Times and locations will be announced later.
Harrisonville sophomore learns from top scientists
Harrisonville High School sophomore Tatum Kelley recently received an Award of Excellence certifying her successful completion of the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders.
Kelley attended the Congress this summer in Boston, where she learned from Nobel Prize winners, Massachusetts Institute of Technology professors and recipients of the National Medal of Science.
Homecoming royalty chosen at Ray-Pec
Seniors Logan Daniels and India Kittrell are this year’s homecoming king and queen at Raymore-Peculiar High School.
Kittrell was crowned at the Sept. 22 football game, while Daniels was announced and crowned at the Sept. 23 dance.
The rest of the homecoming court consisted of juniors Julia Fenaroli and Garrett Reasoner, sophomores Paige Whitney and Jackson Hilsabeck, and freshmen Gunner Griffin and Faith Durham.
Other senior candidates included Noah Durham, Brett Felz, Ben Luebbert, Ross Lagis, Cassie Kruse, Sadie Harmon, Chloe Richardson, and Amy Cambridge.
Other junior candidates were Dominic Sanders, Austin Gardner, Emily Buasri, and Janae Thurston.
Other sophomore candidates were Peyton Ball, Luke Grimm, Kate Lagis, and Rylee Blake.
Other freshman candidates were Spencer Barr, Deshon Adams, Kylie Herndon, and Isabela Hinken.
Sherwood Middle elects Student Council officers
Students at Sherwood Middle School have elected their Student Council officers for the current academic year. They are President Chloe Dalton, Vice President Grace Desjardins, Secretary Natalia Baron, and Treasurer Josey Arthurs.
The group will be involved in service projects throughout the year —including organizing spirit week and dances, and participating in staff appreciation activities.
Belton, Ray-Pec students earn monthly honor
Each month the Belton-Raymore Rotary Club picks Students of the Month from Raymore-Peculiar and Belton High Schools.
The September honoree at Belton High is senior Megan Murphy.
Brett Felz and Alexandra Green are Students of the Month at Ray-Pec High.
Students of the Month at Cass Career Center
Two students at Cass Career Center were named Students of the Month as the school year got under way.
The August honoree is agriculture student Nick McCleave, while marketing student Savanah Hayward was recognized for September. Both are seniors at Harrisonville High School.
The award is sponsored by the Cass County Elks Lodge No. 2791.
HHS drumline places second at event
The Harrisonville High School Royal Regiment drumline earned second place in its division during Drummit at the Summit on Sept. 16 in Lee’s Summit.
Drumline members include Cameryn Bandy, Walker Holden, Connor Truman, Tyler Young, Cayse Bradshaw, Brad Cox, Will Johnson, Gage Weber, Nick Austin, Hunter Baker, Cailin Hayward and Brayden Talley.
Comments