What’s happening in Cass County?

Sept. 29
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Harrisonville Library, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Sept. 30
Grin & Bear It 5K Run/Walk
8 a.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, Harrisonville
Runners and walkers will depart at 8 a.m., and breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For registration and more information, visit www.grinandbearitrun.com or contact Melissa Lattin at 816-380-3474, extension 4810. Proceeds from the event benefit the Patient Assistance Fund, which is used to help Cass Regional’s indigent patients and their immediate families with expenses.
Fourth Annual Car Show
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Pete & Jake’s, 401 Legend Lane, Peculiar
Event also features raffles, auction and giveaway prizes. Participants asked to donate $10 per vehicle. All proceeds will go toward benefiting military veterans through Honor Flight network of Kansas City.
Reformation 500 Festival
11 a.m.-6 p.m. — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 310 Johnston Parkway, Raymore
Event features a free chicken and pork dinner catered by Affordable Elegance, activities for children and adults and a presentation of “The Gospel Of Mark” by the Concordia Seminary-St. Louis faculty from 2:30-5 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/gospelmark, or call Joyce Connor at 816-506-4740 to reserve by phone. This event is open to the public.
Fall Festival
4-10 p.m. — Joel Dean Hitt Park, 907 Allendale Lake Road, Greenwood
This fall festival will feature crafts, vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo, inflatables music and more. Children who come in costume will receive a free hay ride. Haunted hay rides are $5 each. Children 3 and under are free. This event is organized by Greenwood Parks and Recreation.
Inaugural Arvest Bank Oktoberfest
5-10 p.m. — Memorial Park, Belton
Admission is free. Event will have food trucks, a beer garden by Martin City Brewing Co., live bands, craft vendors, a classic car show and activities for children. Oktoberfest in the park is organized by Arvest Bank and Belton Parks & Recreation.
Oct. 1
Pedal for Paws 10K Ride & 5K Run/Walk
10:30 a.m. — Trolley Track Trail, 75th St. and Wornall Road, Kansas City
Meet up at 10:30 a.m., followed by the start of the ride and run/walk at noon. Cost to register is $20. Registration deadline is Sept. 30. All proceeds benefit HELP Humane. Contact Krystina Janner at 816-318-4357 or cyndi@helphumane.org.
Oct. 2
Burnt District Festival Queen Competition
7 p.m. — Performing Arts Center at Harrisonville High School, 1504 E. Elm St., Harrisonville
This competition is held every year ahead of Burnt District Festival.
Oct. 4
Coffee With A Cop
8-10 a.m. — Brick House Coffee Bar & Eatery, 201 E. Wall St., Harrisonville
Officers from the Harrisonville Police Department are inviting the public to come have coffee and conversation with them during this community event set Oct. 4.
Oct. 5
World Teacher’s Day Lunch
11:30 a.m. — Carnegie Village, 107 Bernard Drive, Belton
Join area educators for lunch and a program. RSVP by calling 816-331-7848.
Third Annual Gala for Hope Haven
6 p.m. — Memorial Station, 602 Maurer Parkway, Belton
A silent auction will start and cocktails will be served at 6 p.m. The live auction and dinner are at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $65. A table of eight costs $500. For more information, contact Susie Duane at 816-200-6541 or email susieduane@gmail.com.
Oct. 6
Trucktoberfest
6-9 p.m. — T.B. Hanna Station, 214 S. Washington St., Raymore
Multiple food trucks and live music are coming to T.B. Hanna Station. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page or by visiting www.raymore.com.
First Friday Coffee in Belton
7:30-9 a.m. — Belton Regional Medical Center, 17065 U.S. 71, Belton
A networking event organized by the Belton Chamber of Commerce.
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Meadowview Estates, 533 Meadow View Circle, Peculiar
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Oct. 6-7
Burnt District Festival
5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 7 — Downtown Harrisonville
Burnt District Festival will feature live music, a carnival, parade, reunions and more family-friendly activities. For more information, visit the chamber’s website or the festival’s Facebook page.
Oct. 7
Rummage Sale
8 a.m.-8 p.m. — 304 E. Wall St., Harrisonville
Cass County Rescue Mission will be holding the sale in the former youth building during Burnt District Festival. If you have questions or if you have items you want to donate, call 816-812-3732.
Mike Aiken with Amy Aiken Concert
7 p.m. — Whistle Stop Antiques, 313 Main St., Belton
Call 816-322-0200 for reservations. Seating is limited.
Oct. 7-8
Showings of “The Tree”
2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 7, 2 p.m. Oct. 8 — B&B Harrisonville Cineplex, 2727 Cantrell Road, Harrisonville
Never2Late Productions has announced three showings of its locally-produced, award-winning feature film called “The Tree,” a story about an 88-year-old widow who takes a road trip from Wamego, Kansas to Terre Haute, Indiana to visit her oldest and dearest childhood friend. A trailer of the film is available on Vimeo. This film is open to all ages. For advance sale tickets or more information, visit the theatre’s website.
Oct. 9
Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation 5th Annual Golf Tournament
10 a.m. — The Golf Club of Creekmoor, 1112 E. 163rd St., Raymore
Lunch and registration will be between 10 a.m. and noon with the shotgun starting at noon. Lunch will be provided as well as prizes, gifts and contests. Contact the foundation office at 816-892-1311 or 816-892-1368 or email jodie.huston@raypec.org for more information on registration or sponsorships.
Oct. 13
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association
11 a.m. — Holmes Hall, Foxwood Springs Living Center, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.
Optional noon lunch is $12. Ron Miller from Blue Cross Blue Shield and Crystal Randle from GEHA will discuss changes to their 2018 insurance plans. Call Barbara Crouse at 816-318-9767 for reservations. Current and retired federal employees and the public are invited.
