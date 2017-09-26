Two drivers charged after leading deputies on separate pursuits

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said two drivers were arrested last weekend after leading deputies in pursuits during two separate incidents.
Both incidents resulted in felony charges.
The driver in the first incident, identified in court records as Clinton M. Mills, 36, of Peculiar, was charged with resisting arrest by fleeing, two counts of second-degree assault, attempting to escape from custody, driving while revoked, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The first chase happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in the area of Eastwood Road and South Missouri 2, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies and troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to help the Harrisonville police officers after a black 1989 Chevrolet S-10 allegedly failed to yield, traveling east of Harrisonville.
Authorities tried to stop the truck using several tire-deflation devices, but they weren’t successful.
The sheriff’s office said the truck lost control and went into a ditch at South Missouri W and East 335th Street in rural Archie and the driver, Mills, ran from the scene.
During the foot chase, court records said one deputy sprained his ankle. Deputies and a sheriff’s office K-9 apprehended Mills, who was taken into custody.
Mills and a deputy were taken to Cass Regional Medical Center for treatment.
While at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said Mills tried to escape and injured another deputy in the process. Court records said the deputy was severely injured when a tendon in his first knuckle on his left ring finger was ruptured.
The Cass County prosecutor’s office charged Mills on Sunday and he remained in the jail Monday with cash-only bail set at $50,000. Court documents indicated Mills also had had an active felony warrant out of Clay County for driving while revoked.
In a separate incident Saturday, the sheriff’s office arrested Warrenetta L. Hudson, 49, of Kansas City, Mo.
In a probable cause statement, a deputy said he tried to stop a black Pontiac Grand Prix on northbound Interstate 49 at around 11:45 p.m.
Court records said the deputy was trying to stop the car for allegedly displaying license plates for another car. The sheriff’s office said the car initially pulled over onto the shoulder but then took off onto the interstate.
The vehicle ran over spike strips at I-49 and Missouri 150 and eventually stopped on I-435, west of I-49.
Court records said a deputy saw two backpacks with women’s clothing, a pit bull, and a purse with several items, including a clear baggie of suspected methamphetamine, inside the car.
Records indicated that Hudson told the deputy she drove off after a friend allegedly called and said she would “kill her and her dog” if Hudson stopped for the police.
Hudson was taken into custody after the incident and charged with resisting arrest by fleeing by the Cass County prosecutor’s office.
Hudson remained in the county jail Monday with bail set at $3,500. An additional charge may be pending in connection to methamphetamine allegedly found in Hudson’s car.
