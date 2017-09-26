Raymore and Harrisonville police warned of the danger of skimmers, which steal credit-card information as customers swipe for payment at gas pumps, after some were found in Cass County. Pictured here, a customer swipes his credit card at a gas station pump in Morganton, N.C., in this 2007 file photo.
Raymore and Harrisonville police warned of the danger of skimmers, which steal credit-card information as customers swipe for payment at gas pumps, after some were found in Cass County. Pictured here, a customer swipes his credit card at a gas station pump in Morganton, N.C., in this 2007 file photo. Chuck Burton AP
Raymore and Harrisonville police warned of the danger of skimmers, which steal credit-card information as customers swipe for payment at gas pumps, after some were found in Cass County. Pictured here, a customer swipes his credit card at a gas station pump in Morganton, N.C., in this 2007 file photo. Chuck Burton AP

Cass County Democrat Missourian

Peculiar police investigating credit-card skimmers found at gas stations

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

September 26, 2017 12:38 PM

UPDATED September 26, 2017 12:39 PM

Police investigating credit card skimmers at gas stations

The Peculiar Police Department announced Sept. 21 that it was looking into reports of credit-card skimmers found on pumps outside at least one local gas station.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of credit card fraud and have noticed fraudulent activity on their credit card statements are asked to contact the Peculiar Police Department at 816-779-5102.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a separate news release, the Harrisonville Police Department told citizens to be on the look out for these devices around the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Police said skimmers are devices attached or inserted into a gas pump where the credit card reader sits. Police explained that these devices can read the credit card numbers when customers insert their card to pay for fuel.

“They are sometimes very hard to notice as the payment goes through as normal, but the thief will later come back and retrieve the data,” Harrisonville police explained in a statement. “It is then uploaded to the internet and sold to other criminals.”

Police said they recommend checking the credit card reader prior to pumping gas to ensure it looks normal and to check the security seals on the pump for any signs of tampering. If something appears off, police suggest either contacting the gas station attendant or the police.

Fall brush drop-off set for Oct. 13-14

The city of Harrisonville is scheduled to hold a brush drop-off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13-14.

To access the drop-off site, participants are asked to follow the directional signs from the pool in City Park at Bradley and Ash streets. Crews will be available to help unload trailers.

City personnel ask that all limbs be less than 10 inches in diameter. The city will not accept yard waste.

The drop-off is for those who live within the city limits. Contractors will not be permitted to use the service.

The city said residents should be prepared to show proof of residency, such as a utility bill, to take advantage of the drop-off.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Darrelle Revis: “He’s settled in nice”

    The Kansas City Chiefs picked up veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis in the middle of the regular season to help bolster the team’s secondary unit. Quarterback Alex Smith commented on how Revis has fit in so far.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Darrelle Revis: “He’s settled in nice”

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Darrelle Revis: “He’s settled in nice” 0:28

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Darrelle Revis: “He’s settled in nice”
Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start 12:13

Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start
Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 3:10

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name

View More Video