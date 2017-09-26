Peculiar police investigating credit-card skimmers found at gas stations

Police investigating credit card skimmers at gas stations
The Peculiar Police Department announced Sept. 21 that it was looking into reports of credit-card skimmers found on pumps outside at least one local gas station.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who believes they are a victim of credit card fraud and have noticed fraudulent activity on their credit card statements are asked to contact the Peculiar Police Department at 816-779-5102.
In a separate news release, the Harrisonville Police Department told citizens to be on the look out for these devices around the Kansas City metropolitan area.
Police said skimmers are devices attached or inserted into a gas pump where the credit card reader sits. Police explained that these devices can read the credit card numbers when customers insert their card to pay for fuel.
“They are sometimes very hard to notice as the payment goes through as normal, but the thief will later come back and retrieve the data,” Harrisonville police explained in a statement. “It is then uploaded to the internet and sold to other criminals.”
Police said they recommend checking the credit card reader prior to pumping gas to ensure it looks normal and to check the security seals on the pump for any signs of tampering. If something appears off, police suggest either contacting the gas station attendant or the police.
Fall brush drop-off set for Oct. 13-14
The city of Harrisonville is scheduled to hold a brush drop-off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13-14.
To access the drop-off site, participants are asked to follow the directional signs from the pool in City Park at Bradley and Ash streets. Crews will be available to help unload trailers.
City personnel ask that all limbs be less than 10 inches in diameter. The city will not accept yard waste.
The drop-off is for those who live within the city limits. Contractors will not be permitted to use the service.
The city said residents should be prepared to show proof of residency, such as a utility bill, to take advantage of the drop-off.
