An 18-year-old Missouri Southern student from Cass County dies in crash

An 18-year-old college student from Garden City, Mo., died on Wednesday in Joplin, Mo., days after police said a car rear-ended a scooter she was riding near Missouri Southern State University.
The Joplin Police Department identified the woman as Elly M. Liebenguth in a news release posted on the agency’s Facebook page.
Police said Liebenguth died from her injuries sustained in a crash that happened Sept. 15 at Newman Road and Goetz Boulevard.
According to police, officers went to Newman Road and Goetz Boulevard at 9:28 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle crash with injuries.
Police said a 19-year-old driver who was heading eastbound on Newman in a 2008 Dodge Caliber rear-ended a Taotao scooter that was also going eastbound.
The driver of the Caliber was identified by police as Emily M. Davidson of Walker. The scooter was driven by Keller S. Hayes, a 19-year-old from Harrisonville. Liebenguth was Hayes’s passenger.
Hayes was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, police said. Liebenguth also was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition following the crash. Davidson, the driver of the car, was not injured.
Police said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, and the investigation is considered ongoing by the Joplin Police Department Major Crash Investigation Team.
Liebenguth was a freshman honors student at Missouri Southern State University, the university said in a news release Thursday. The university said the accident happened off campus and that Liebenguth was riding the scooter with another MSSU student, identified as Hayes by police.
“(Liebenguth) was a bright, exuberant and capable student,” MSSU Honors Program Assistant Director Rachel Stanley said in a statement from the school. “We already miss her terribly.”
Darren Fullerton, vice president for student affairs, said the university was providing counseling and outreach to students this week and that the honors program was offering additional support to Liebenguth’s classmates.
“We’ve been following Elly’s medical status since the evening of the accident, and have stayed in close contact with her family,” MSSU President Alan Marble said in a statement. “It is heartbreaking to lose a student. We’re keeping her family and friends in our prayers and will continue to provide support to our students and faculty.”
Comments