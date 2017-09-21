What’s happening in Cass County?

Sept. 22
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Citizens Bank, 218 S. Second St., Drexel
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Sept. 23
Fall Membership Appreciation Day
7 a.m.-6 p.m. — Harrisonville Community Center, 2400 S. Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville
Free daily admission offered all day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free healthy snacks and fruit will be provided as well as door prizes and raffles.
Sons of the American Revolution, Spirit of 76 Chapter meeting
11 a.m. — Branding Iron BBQ, 2027 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville
Meetings are at 11 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of every month. For information, contact David Leighr at photobug@casstel.net.
Cruising Main Street
4 p.m. — Main Street, Downtown Belton
The cruise starts at 4 p.m. and goes until dusk. If a cruise is canceled due to weather, the cruise will be rescheduled for the following Saturday.
Sept. 25
Annual Golf Tournament at Loch Lloyd
9 a.m. — Loch Lloyd Country Club, 16750 S. Country Club Dr., Loch Lloyd
Presented by MSE Landscapes and organized by the Belton Chamber of Commerce. Breakfast and check-in starts at 9 a.m. followed by the tee off at 11 a.m. Cost to participate is $175 per person and $700 per team. For more information or to register, visit www.beltonmochamber.org.
Community Awareness Presentation
6-8 p.m. — Harrisonville Community Center, 2400 Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville
A presentation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office open to anyone who have contact with youth — including parents, pastors, coaches, grandparents, school officials and scout leaders. Presentation topics include suicide, alcohol and drug abuse, teen dating violence, self-harm, eating disorders and depression. There will also be a community fair for attendees to gather information and reach out to local resources.
Sept. 27
Harrisonville & Cass County Business Women meeting
6 p.m. — Pizza Hut, 1900 W. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
Sept. 28
Paint & Sip Party
7 p.m. — Centerview, 227 Municipal Circle, Raymore
Seating is limited. To register, contact Mike Ekey at 816-892-3109 or mekey@raymore.com. Cost is $15 per person or $25 for two. Must be 21 or older to register and attend. Attendees may bring their favorite beverage. Snacks will be provided. Marilee of Moscato’s Masterpiece will walk students of all skill levels through steps to create a colorful fall masterpiece on canvas. Event is presented by the Raymore Arts Commission.
Sept. 29
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Harrisonville Library, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Sept. 30
Grin & Bear It 5K Run/Walk
8 a.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, Harrisonville
Runners and walkers will depart at 8 a.m., and breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For registration and more information, visit www.grinandbearitrun.com or contact Melissa Lattin at 816-380-3474, extension 4810. Proceeds from the event benefit the Patient Assistance Fund, which is used to help Cass Regional’s indigent patients and their immediate families with expenses.
Fourth annual Car Show
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Pete & Jake’s, 401 Legend Ln., Peculiar
Event also features raffles, auction and giveaway prizes. Participants asked to donate $10 per vehicle. All proceeds will go toward benefiting military veterans through Honor Flight network of Kansas City.
Reformation 500 Festival
11 a.m.-6 p.m. — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 310 Johnston Parkway, Raymore
Event features a free chicken and pork dinner catered by Affordable Elegance, activities for children and adults and a presentation of “The Gospel Of Mark” by the Concordia Seminary-St. Louis faculty from 2:30-5 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/gospelmark, or call Joyce Connor at 816-506-4740 to reserve by phone. This event is open to the public.
Inaugural Arvest Bank Oktoberfest
5-10 p.m. — Memorial Park, Belton
Admission is free. Event will have food trucks, a beer garden by Martin City Brewing Co., live bands, craft vendors, a classic car show and activities for children. Oktoberfest in the park is organized by Arvest Bank and Belton Parks & Recreation.
