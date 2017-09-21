Students in these Cass County schools will be getting free dental screenings this fall

Cass Community Health Foundation to screen 5,000 youth
The Cass Community Health Foundation (CCHF) recently started providing free dental screenings for youth in Cass County and surrounding community schools, and the organization is set to screen more than 5,000 students during this school year.
Last school year, CCHF partnered with the Cass County Dental Clinic to screen nearly 4,000 students.
The 2017-2018 dental screenings began in September at McEowen Elementary, Harrisonville Elementary, Harrisonville Middle School and Harrisonville High School. Students were screened by dentists and registered dental hygienists and were presented oral health education information and dental home care supplies by other dental professionals and pre-dental students.
Students with parental consent also received an application of fluoride varnish.
More than 1,100 Harrisonville students were screened this month during three days with 22 percent exhibiting untreated tooth decay. Students showing tooth decay were referred to the Cass County Dental Clinic and other local dentists to begin treatment plans.
Later this fall, CCHF will provide more dental screenings, fluoride varnish treatments and oral health education at Belton Head Start, Cass Midway Elementary, Cass Midway High School, Conn-West Elementary, Drexel Elementary, Drexel High School, East Lynne Elementary, Harrisonville Head Start, Martin City Elementary and Strasburg Elementary. Additional schools will be screened in January and February.
For more information, visit casscommunityhealth.org.
First Church of Peculiar makes donation to Ray-Pec foundation
First Church of Peculiar made a $3,000 donation on Sept. 10 to the Raymore-Peculiar Public Schools Foundation to help support the Caring About Nutrition food program.
The program helps provide food each week for local school children in need.
Youth Waterfowl Clinic set Oct. 14
The Missouri Department of Conservation will be co-sponsoring a youth waterfowl clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the DuckHorn Lodge located in Urich. The class is open to hunters ages 11-15.
Activities will include dog-retrieval demonstrations, duck identification, duck calling, shotgun patterning and clay-target shooting.
A fully-guided duck hunt will be arranged for each participant. There is no charge for this event.
For information or to register for this clinic, call the Missouri Department of Conservation, Clinton Office, at 660-885-6981.
