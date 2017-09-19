Harrisonville High announce Students of the Month for September

Seniors Audrey Welhoff and Mason Scrivener are the Students of the Month for September at Harrisonville High School. Faculty members selected them for their character, citizenship and academics.
Welhoff, the daughter of Scott and Paige Welhoff, is student body president and treasurer of the National Honor Society. She’s also active in Students Against Destructive Decisions, Key Club, Drama Club and Music Makers. She has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average throughout high school.
Outside school, Welhoff is involved with YoungLife and likes to read, sing and participate in youth group. She plans to major in speech pathology or nursing.
Scrivener, who is the son of Robert Scrivener and Nicole Moody, plays for the Wildcats’ baseball team and also is active with Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society.
Outside school, Scrivener is involved in his youth group at Cornerstone Community Church, where he is a leader for the middle-school youth group. His hobbies include baseball and fishing.
He hopes to earn a degree in either theology or athletic training and continue his baseball career.
Belton’s teaching award presented
Ashleigh Wooldridge, a fourth-grade teacher at Gladden Elementary School, is the recipient of the Belton School District’s 2016-17 Jon S. S. Ferguson Excellence in Teaching Award.
The award, which comes with a $2,500 classroom grant, was presented last month at the annual Back-to-School Gala and Auction, hosted by the Belton Educational Foundation. More than 180 people attended the event, which raised more than $78,000 for the foundation.
The foundation’s mission is to enrich educational opportunities of every district through new and innovative programs, nutritional assistance and teacher development.
Guests viewed a video submitted by Belton High School graduate Shannon Coupland, who talked about how the foundation helped her move forward with her education after high school. Coupland received a scholarship from the foundation.
Remembering 9/11 in Pleasant Hill
To mark the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the Pleasant Hill High School Pride of the Hill marching band hosted local first responders and military members for a time of remembrance and gratitude.
The band performed the national anthem at Eklund Field before a moment of silence was observed. Band members, directors and other staffers took a moment to shake hands and thank each first responder and military member before leaving the field in silence.
Rios scholarship fund grows
An anonymous donation of nearly $3,800 has been received by the Katie Rios Memorial Scholarship Endowment, which is managed by the Harrisonville Public School Foundation.
The Katie Rios Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to a student who is completing eighth grade. The student receives the scholarship upon graduation from Harrisonville High School.
The scholarship was established in memory of Katie Rios, a a 14-year-old student who was stabbed to death by a cousin in 2010. Katie’s mother, Monica Rios, was present to receive the gift earlier this month.
Ray-Pec singers selected for district honors
After auditions Sept. 9, more than a dozen Raymore-Peculiar students were selected to perform in the West Central District Honor Choirs.
Tayler Bates, Vito Brattin, Katie Clewell, Kiara Galloway, Lucas Hagelin, Kylie Hansen, Talmage Kelley, William Reicher, Sarah Scott, Chely Stratton and Song Waltz were selected for the All-District Choir, while Avery Nickles, Katlyn Taylor and MacKenzie Waide were chosen for the Women’s Honor Choir.
The honor choirs will perform in concert at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Oak Grove High School. During afternoon rehearsals, auditions for the All-State Choir will take place.
Bright Futures honors Harrisonville community contributors
Bright Futures Harrisonville recently announced its Advocate of the Year awards for service work that benefits the community.
The Harrisonville Just4Me program — Vanessa Hargrave, Christie Mangan and Shelly Jansen — was named the group Advocate of the Year for providing food during the summer months.
Volunteer Sam Crust was recognized as the individual Advocate of the Year for his work on the high school and Wildcat Academy councils as well as his ongoing support of all Bright Futures initiatives.
Bright Futures Harrisonville, which is beginning its sixth year, strives to match student needs with resources through partnerships between the schools and the community. The awards were presented at the annual Bright Futures Breakfast on Sept. 14.
