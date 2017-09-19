Love fall? Here are some festivals coming up near you.

Harvest-season celebrations will be bountiful throughout metropolitan Kansas City during September and October, including plenty of family-oriented festivals planned in the southern part of the region.
The fall-themed events kicked off early this month with downtown Belton welcoming more than 100 vendors and hundreds of visitors to its two-day annual fall festival on Main Street.
Last weekend, Foxwood Springs Retirement Center held its 36th annual Fall Festival of Bargains for the Raymore community, but there’s still more to come.
Residents in eastern Jackson County as well as Cass County will have other opportunities this year to kick off the fall season.
Here are a few fall events coming up in your area:
▪ Oktoberfest 2017
The Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Oktoberfest festival Friday and Saturday in downtown Lee’s Summit, where the chamber is expecting tens of thousands of people. The festival has several highlights, including an arts and crafts fair, a biergarten (which will have German food, music and dancing, and is where attendees can partake in a stein-hoisting competition or taste test samples in the home brew competition), a carnival, live entertainment and Kids Street, an area designated for activities and games for children.
The festival goes from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. The carnival will remain open until from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Food and drinks sales in the biergarten, sportzelt and brat tents are cash only. ATMs will be available on site. Free parking is available in the city hall garage at the corner of Second and Green Streets. For more information, visit www.lsoktoberfest.com.
▪ Arvest Bank Oktoberfest
The inaugural Arvest Bank Oktoberfest is set from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 30 at Memorial Park in Belton. This new event will have six food trucks on site, a beer garden, activities for kids, craft vendors, live bands and a classic car show. The festival will be happening for one night only, rain or shine. Admission is free. Check out the event’s Facebook page for more information.
▪ Fall Harvest Days at Paradise Park
Nothing says fall like a hayride. Fall Harvest Days begin Sept. 30 and continue through Oct. 29. The hayrides will go noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Paradise Park in Lee’s Summit. The hayrides cost $7 per person, which includes s’mores and hot chocolate. On Saturday afternoons, the park will also have a free petting zoo, weather permitting. For more information, visit www.paradise-park.com.
▪ Trucktoberfest
From 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at T.B. Hanna Station in Raymore, the city’s parks and recreation department will have live music and multiple food trucks on site. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page or by visiting www.raymore.com.
▪ Burnt District Festival
The eighth annual Burnt District Festival is one of the biggest events of the year in downtown Harrisonville. The annual festival is set from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 6 and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 7. The two-day downtown event, organized by the Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce, will have vendors, food, a business expo, carnival and a petting zoo for children along with a beer garden, a Saturday morning parade, live entertainment, a baby and festival queen competition, a motorcycle show and more activities for people of all ages. For more information, visit the chamber’s website or the festival’s Facebook page.
▪ Missouri Town 1855 Fall Festival
The 42nd annual Missouri Town 1855 Fall Festival is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at 8010 E. Park Rd. in Lee’s Summit. This event features skilled crafters and artisans, food, games, hayrides and music of 1855. The cost to attend is $10 per car or van, or $20 per school bus or commercial bus. For more information, call 816-229-8980 or visit the Missouri Town 1855 website.
