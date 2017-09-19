City, school district reach agreement on school resource officers

The city of Harrisonville and the Harrisonville Cass R-IX School District finally reached an agreement for a contract Monday that places school resource officers during a Board of Aldermen meeting at City Hall.
The agreement, which restores an officer in both the middle and high school, was deemed to be in the best interest of the district and the city, according to Harrisonville City Administrator Happy Welch.
Earlier this month, city officials expressed concern that an agreement had not been reached before the start of the school year.
Several aldermen, including Judy Bowman and Marcia Milner, voiced concern during a Sept. 5 meeting that school was in session without student resource officers in place.
“Even though we’re a smaller town, these officers are very important,” Milner said. “They are there for everyone’s safety and they are also a very valuable relationship for the schools and students. Officers (Tim) Mikelson and (Jeremiah) Jacobs are both community-oriented, get to know the kids, and are willing to help them. They make a real difference and we are very pleased with the agreement.”
Tuesday’s agenda also included discussion regarding storm easement for an individual residence on North Meghan Drive.
Homeowners Marty and Karen Ross told the board their property has flooded several times since the couple purchased the home in 2004.
Built at the lowest elevation of all residences in the neighborhood, the property takes on the accumulation of water from the surrounding neighborhood during heavy storms.
“When it storms, the water has to go somewhere and it’s going into my house,” Marty Ross said. “There’s been up to four feet of water in my yard. I’ve tried everything. The only choice I have now is to come to you guys and ask you to get the water to flow away from my house.”
Welch agreed that there needs to be a new path for the water to flow and proposed a motion to complete a project in which the yard will be reconfigured along the easement to relieve the drainage.
The work will also extend to the west side of the street where a similar drainage problem exists. The aldermen voted to approve the project.
During aldermen reports at the close of the meeting, Bowman shared that nearly two dozen Harrisonville residents have recently completed Red Cross disaster shelter training.
Coordinated by Bowman in collaboration with Harrisonville Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Deal, the training took place at the community center. Volunteers learned how to open the shelter, layout the space as a dorm, and prepare and serve food.
“The Harrisonville Community Center has been designated as a disaster shelter for a long time,” Bowman said. “We can shelter up to 500 people and have the backup generators we need. The missing piece was trained local volunteers and now they are in place. I like to do things to help make Harrisonville a stronger, safer, better community and this definitely did that.”
In other business on Monday evening, the board also voted to approve an agreement with Midwest Heavy Construction to construct a sidewalk along Jefferson Parkway which will run adjacent to the road.
