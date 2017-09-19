Sheriff’s crime report: Male accused of witness tampering in Creighton

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office crime report reveals incidents occurring from Sept. 4-10 in Cass County.
Archie
09/04/17 10:32 342ND ST, ARCHIE
On Sept. 4, a deputy conducted an investigation of a van stolen from the 30700 block of East 342nd Street in Archie. The deputy made contact with the reporting party who said a maroon Dodge van was stolen from the property. No suspects have been identified at this time.
Belton
09/04/17 10:25 CROWN PARK, BELTON
On Sept. 4 at approximately 1025 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 2700 block of Crown Park in Belton in reference to a property damage. A victim reported damage done to his vehicle in the early hours of the morning. No suspects have been identified.
09/07/17 12:55 W NORTH ST/CHERRY HILL, BELTON
On Sept. 7 at approximately 1255 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in Belton in the area of Missouri 58 and Cherry Street. The deputy stopped a vehicle pulling a trailer with no visible license plates. The trailer was found to have a vehicle identification number plate that had been removed. A female subject in the vehicle was placed into custody for multiple warrants. The female and trailer were taken to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and jail.
09/09/17 08:32 185TH ST, BELTON
On Sept. 9 at approximately 0832 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 3600 block of 185th Street in Belton in reference to a report of a theft from a vehicle. A victim reported that multiple items were stolen from her vehicle overnight. No suspects have been identified.
09/09/17 12:55 PICKERING RD, BELTON
On Sept. 9 at approximately 1256 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 19600 block of South Pickering Road in Belton in reference to a domestic assault. An investigation revealed that two adult males were involved in a domestic disturbance at this address. One suspect was taken into custody.
Cleveland
09/05/17 11:09 CLEVELAND AVE, CLEVELAND
On Sept. 5 at approximately 1109 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 23600 block of South Cleveland Avenue near Cleveland in reference to a report of stealing. A victim reported that gravel had been stolen off of his property. A suspect was identified.
Creighton
09/05/17 22:06 3RD ST, CREIGHTON
On Sept. 5 at approximately 2206 hours, a deputy responded to the Dominator gas station in the 29500 block of Old Highway 7 in Garden City in regard to a domestic assault. A suspect has been identified, and no arrest has been made.
09/08/17 15:40 SHERWOOD DR, CREIGHTON
On Sept. 8, a deputy investigated a report of harassment that occurred at Sherwood School, located at 33300 South Sherwood Drive in Creighton. A female stated she was harassed by a white male subject in the parking lot of the school.
09/10/17 13:56 LONG ST, CREIGHTON
On Sept. 9, a deputy investigated a report of witness tampering that occurred in the 300 block of Long Street in Creighton. A female told told the deputy that a male threatened to assault her if she did not drop charges against him in an ongoing criminal case. A suspect has been identified.
East Lynne
09/10/17 11:23 MAIN ST, EAST LYNNE
On Sept. 10, a deputy investigated a stealing that occurred in the 700 block of Main Street in East Lynne. A victim stated she had gas stolen from her 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee. There is no suspect information at this time.
Freeman
09/04/17 21:03 WALNUT, FREEMAN
On Sept. 4 at approximately 2103 hours, a deputy responded to the 100 block of West Walnut Street in Freeman in regard to a theft. No suspect was identified.
09/08/17 01:31 POLK, FREEMAN
On Sept. 8 at approximately 0132 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of Polk Street in Freeman for a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted a victim who reported her car stolen. The car was recovered and a suspect was identified.
09/08/17 10:33 VAN BUREN, FREEMAN
On Sept. 8 at approximately 1033 hours, a deputy was dispatched to a phone-in report of lost property. A male reported he had lost his Remington 870 shotgun sometime after February of this year.
Garden City
09/09/17 07:46 275TH ST, GARDEN CITY
On Sept. 9, a deputy responded to the 33700 block of East 275th Street in Garden City for an ex parte violation. A suspect was identified and arrested.
Harrisonville
09/05/17 11:59 291/237, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 5, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Buick at the intersection of Missouri 291 and East 237th Street in Harrisonville. The driver was issued summons for speeding, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
09/07/17 15:41 EAST OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 7 at approximately 1600 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 26700 block of S.E. Outer Road in Harrisonville in reference to a report of burglary. The reporting party stated someone cut the locks of the building. A suspect has not been identified.
09/08/17 21:03 SB49/MM162.2, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 8 at 2103 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop southbound on Interstate 49 at mile marker 162.2 on a blue 2013 Buick Lacrosse for speeding. The male driver was arrested for an active, no-bond warrant out of Jefferson City for a parole violation.
09/09/17 00:09 289TH ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 9 at approximately 0009 hours, a deputy responded to the 21200 block of East 289th Street in Harrisonville in regard to a domestic assault. A suspect was identified and arrested.
09/09/17 13:51 HARRISONVILLE CITY PARK, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 9, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Volkswagen at the entrance to Harrisonville City Park. A male was arrested for possession of controlled substance.
09/09/17 18:14 2 HWY/I49, HARRISONVILLE
On Sept. 9 at approximately 1814 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Missouri 2 and Interstate 49 in Harrisonville for a trailer having no license plate. An investigation revealed the driver had an active warrant out of the Clinton Police Department. One subject was taken into custody.
Peculiar
09/06/17 23:21 PECULIAR DR S. OF SHARI DRIVE, PECULIAR
On Sept. 6, a deputy assisted the Peculiar Police Department with a K-9 sniff of a vehicle that they had stopped. Illegal narcotics were located within the vehicle.
09/10/17 13:21 COWGER RD, PECULIAR
On Sept. 10 at approximately 1321 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 24900 block of Cowger Road in Peculiar in reference to a theft. A victim reported that multiple tools were stolen from his vehicle the night prior. No suspects have been identified.
Pleasant Hill
09/05/17 20:32 LAWNDALE/LINWOOD, PLEASANT HILL
On Sept. 5 at approximately 2032 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Linwood and Lawndale streets in Pleasant Hill. The driver was arrested on drug charges and multiple traffic infractions. The vehicle was towed from the scene
Raymore
09/06/17 12:14 JERRY, RAYMORE
On Sept. 6 at approximately 1214 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1000 block of North Jerry Street in Raymore regarding a disturbance. Through an investigation, it was discovered a domestic assault had occurred and a suspect was arrested.
Strasburg
09/09/17 23:55 161ST ST, STRASBURG
On Sept. 9 at approximately 2355 hours, a deputy responded to the 39600 block of East 161st Street near Strasburg in regard to a domestic disturbance. Three suspects were identified.
West Line
09/05/17 15:16 270TH ST, WEST LINE
On Sept. 5 at approximately 1630 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1600 block of East 270th Street in West Line in reference to a report of stealing. A victim reported that multiple pieces of farm equipment were stolen from this address. No suspects have been identified at this time.
