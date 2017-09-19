Cass County restaurant inspections: Aug. 16-31

Health inspections at area restaurants and other food establishments were conducted by the Cass County Health Department Aug. 16-31.
In essential compliance is a pass rating awarded to a food establishment that does not have any open priority items noted at the end of an inspection.
Out of essential compliance is a fail rating given to a food establishment that has one or more open priority items noted at the end of an inspection.
A priority violation is defined as a violation that will more likely lead to a food borne illness, food contamination or environmental health hazard.
Food handler certification violations and establishments that failed only because employees didn’t have valid certificates have been omitted from these reports.
Snead’s BBQ, 1001 E. 171st St., Belton. August 16 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 3. Observation: 1. Debris build-up inside kitchen and wait station ice machines around chute. 2. Debris build-up between teeth on French fry press. 3. Debris build-up inside Coke fountain heads. Corrected on site — manager and employees cleaned noted areas.
Eagles Landing Golf Course, 4200 Bong Ave., Belton. August 17 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Debris build-up inside ice machine inside ice chute. Corrected on site — employee cleaned inside machine.
Jose Pepper’s, 1100 E. North Ave., Belton. August 17 Routine Inspection, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 2. Observation: Slime build up inside bar soda gun nozzle. Corrected on site — manager cleaned noted item.
Price Chopper Deli Department, 900 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore. August 17 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Hobart dishwashing machine not reaching 160 F for proper sanitization. Corrected on site — employees now using sanitizer wash until machine is fixed.
Belton Memorial VFW Post 8220, 144 Vivian Rd., Belton. August 21 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Black debris build-up inside soda gun nozzle. Corrected on site — employee cleaned noted item.
The Little Pig, 103 S. Scott Ave., Belton. August 23 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 2. Observation: Unlabeled refillable spray bottle. Corrected on site — employee labeled container. Observation: black debris packed in between top press teeth on wall-mounted French fry press. Corrected on site — press dismantled, cleaned and sanitized.
Wendy’s, 1800 N. Missouri 291, Harrisonville. August 23 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Build-up observed in soda fountain dispensers. Corrected on site — dispensers sprayed and sanitized on the spot.
Harolds Freeman Market, 27500 S. Missouri C, Freeman. August 28 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Bottle of ammonia observed next to drinks on table. Corrected on site — ammonia moved to designated location.
McDonald’s, 2615 Brookhart Dr., Harrisonville. August 28 Routine Inspection, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 2. Observation: Prince Castle lemonade press is dirty. Observation: Interior of soda fountain ice chutes in dining area have build-up. Corrected on site — noted items cleaned and sanitized.
Three G’s Catering, 15511 Adesa Dr., Belton. August 29 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Prepared salad below raw hamburger and shell eggs. Corrected on site — hamburgers placed on bottom shelf, salad placed on top shelf.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 1212 North Ave., Belton. August 30 Routine Inspection, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 4. Observation: Dish machine has no sanitizer. Corrected on site — machine taken out of service until repaired. Observation: Unlabeled refillable spray bottle. Corrected on site — employee labeled bottle. Observation: Black debris build-up in soda fountain heads. Corrected on site — manager cleaned inside heads.
Merle’s American Tavern, 21900 Branie St., Peculiar. August 30 Routine Inspection, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 3. Observation: Insufficient sanitizer in bottle. Corrected on site — sanitizer remixed to correct concentration. Observation: Build-up in soda fountain dispensers. Corrected on site — dispensers cleaned and sanitized.
Amvets Friendly Tavern, 303 Main St., Garden City. August 31 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observation: Food in bar cooler observed out of temperature. Corrected on site — food items were removed from cooler.
For more information about inspections, contact the Cass County Health Department at 816-380-8425.
