Band director honored at Scholars Academy
Ray-Pec High School Band Director John Wilson was honored during Teacher Recognition Day at the Missouri Scholars Academy, a three week summer program for academically talented students throughout the state.
A total of 330 high school students, who will be juniors this fall, took part in the academy, held June 11 through July 1 at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
District qualifies for bus fleet award
The bus fleet that serves the Raymore-Peculiar School District had a pass rate of 96.3 percent on initial state inspection this year, above the state average of 90.24 percent.
The three vehicles that did not pass had minor defects that were repaired the same day, so all district buses were approved for service.
Districts with approval rates of at least 90 percent qualify for the Total Fleet Excellence Award, which is presented at the Missouri Association of Pupil Transportation conference.
Raymore-Peculiar School District contracts with Apple Bus Company for student transportation. The company supplies and maintains the vehicles.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s yearly inspections include the examination and testing of items ranging from brakes, exhaust and horn, to step treads, mirrors and signage.
Registration dates are Aug. 2 and 8
The Raymore-Peculiar School District has set aside two days next month when parents can take care of registering their children for the upcoming school year.
Enrollment events will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 2 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8.
Parents will need to provide one proof residency. Acceptable documents include water, electric or gas bills in the resident’s name, showing the service address. The document must be no more than 30 days old.
Comments