Raymore police continue to investigate after shooting reported in neighborhood

Raymore police continue to investigate a shooting in a neighborhood that left one man with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting was reported on the night of July 12 in Ward Park Place neighborhood in Raymore.
Raymore Police Chief Jan Zimmerman said officers were dispatched to the Ward Park Place neighborhood at Ward Road and Sierra Drive at 6:19 p.m. July 12 regarding a call of shots fired.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a 55-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen in the 600 block of Forrest View Court.
Witnesses told police they saw a gray car with four men pull into a cul-de-sac, and an argument had ensued in front of the houses. During the argument, one of the men was shot and left in the street. The subjects fled in an unknown direction.
One day later, police said they located the victim’s car parked along Ward Road in an unincorporated part of the county.
A press report from the Raymore Police Department did not provide the victim’s name, and Zimmerman declined to identify the man who was shot “for the safety of the victim.” The police chief said last week that the victim, whose last known address was in Peculiar, had been taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City. Police said his condition had improved by Monday.
Zimmerman said the subjects did not appear to have a connection to the neighborhood. Police believe the vehicle was passing through Raymore when the incident happened.
The K-9 unit of the Cass County sheriff’s office assisted at the scene.
Authorities investigated at the scene for more than four hours before leaving the neighborhood.
Police last week did not have a description of the subjects in the car, but said the investigation was ongoing.
No arrests in the case had been made as of Monday.
The Cass County Democrat-Missourian filed a records request for an incident report in connection to the shooting, and paid for the request. Police instead provided the newspaper with a press report and declined to release an incident report on Monday, citing an “active investigation.”
Comments