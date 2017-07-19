What’s happening in Cass County?

July 21
Ribbon-cutting at Vantage Point Photography
11:30 a.m. — 108A S. Independence St., Harrisonville
Ribbon-cutting at Cass Counseling, LLC
11:45 a.m. — 106 S. Independence St., Harrisonville
Movies in the Park presents “Ice Age: Collision Course”
8-11 p.m. — Harrisonville City Park, 706 Ash St., Harrisonville
Bring your families, blankets, lawn chairs and enjoy a fun-filled evening watching a movie under the stars at Harrisonville City Park. This event is free to attend. Concessions will be available.
July 22
Cruising Main Street
4 p.m. — Main Street, Downtown Belton
July 22 will be ’70s night. If a cruise is canceled due to weather, the cruise will be rescheduled for the following Saturday.
Annie Oakley in Concert
7 p.m. — Whistle Stop Antiques, 313 Main St., Belton
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with live music starting at 7 p.m. Annie Oakley is a trio from Oklahoma set to perform at Whistle Stop Antiques. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 816-322-0200.
July 23
Belton Historical Society meeting
2 p.m. — 512 Main St., Belton
General meeting is open to the public and is free to attend. Attendees are encouraged to donate $5 for the 2018 scholarship fund. Afternoon meeting features live music from East Creek Band, a mother-daughter duo playing a banjo and fiddle.
July 28
Annual Harrisonville Parks and Recreation Golf Tournament
7:30 a.m. — Hoot’s Hollow at Country Creek Golf Club, 20800 E. 215th St., Pleasant Hill
Entry fee is $75 per player. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. July 28 with the tournament starting at 8:30 a.m. Prizes and giveaways include one cash prize of $10,000. Lunch and beverages will be provided following the tournament. All proceeds benefit the Harrisonville Parks and Recreation Foundation.
Aug. 4
First Friday Coffee in Belton
7:30-9 a.m. — Cricket Wireless, 622 Markey Parkway, Belton
Networking event open to the public.
50th Anniversary Celebration for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association
11 a.m. — Holmes Hall, Foxwood Springs Living Center, 1500 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore
State Federation President Robert Hagedorn and other guests will attend. Optional, noon lunch is $12. For reservations, call Penny Slaughter at 816-331-4013 or Maxine Rodriguez at 816-507-0968 by noon on Aug. 1. The group invites current and retired federal employees and the public to celebrate with us.
Belton Chamber of Commerce Annual Steak Fry
5:30 p.m. — Carnegie Village, 104 Bernard Dr., Belton
Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 per person, which includes filet or KC strip steak., baked potato, bread, salad drinks and dessert. Kids meal available for 12 and under for $5. RSVP by Aug. 1 to the Belton Chamber of Commerce. Event also includes silent and live auctions and donation collection for Stuff the Bus and Pack the Pantry.
Aug. 12
Take Defense Class
10 a.m.-noon — Peculiar Elementary School gymnasium, 201 E. Third St., Peculiar
Join the Peculiar Police Department for a defense class conducted by the Ali Kemp foundation. Reserve a spot at www.takedefense.org. The class is free, but donations are accepted for the foundation. Open to the public.
The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to kschwers@kcstar.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.
Comments