Two Cass Regional employees recognized by The Research Foundation

Cass Regional employees recognized by The Research Foundation
The Research Foundation recently awarded two Cass Regional Medical Center employees for their dedication to health care. Tricia Leiker is the 2017 recipient of the Hal M. Quinn Excellence in Nursing Award, and Barbie Touchstone is the 2017 recipient of the Kathy DeGrande Award for Excellence.
Leiker began her career in health care as a certified nurse’s assistant and received her licensed practical nurse degree in 2013. After graduating, she began working in long-term care while working going to school to receive a registered nursing (RN) degree. She is currently pursuing a bachelor’s of science in nursing (BSN) at the University of Missouri-Kanas City. Leiker was nominated for the Hal M. Quinn Excellence in Nursing Award for her commitment to excellence in patient care and passion for improving processes and resources at Cass Regional Medical Center.
Touchstone is an LPN who has practiced for nearly six years. She is currently attending school to receive her RN degree. Touchstone was nominated for the Kathy DeGrande Award for Excellence because of her advocacy for patients, sense of humor and the close relationships she creates with her coworkers.
The Hal M. Quinn Excellence in Nursing Award was created in honor of former board member and chairman of The Research Foundation, Hal Quinn. Quinn passed away May 2013. The award provides $1,500 for continuing education to a nurse that excels in patient care.
The Kathy DeGrande Award for Excellence was created to honor Kathy DeGrande, former vice president and chief financial officer at Research Medical Center and Research Belton Hospital, now Belton Regional Medical Center. DeGrande passed away March 2000. The award provides $1,000 for continuing education to a full-time or part-time health care professional that is committed to excellence, abides interest in the welfare of their co-workers, has a zest for life and a sense of humor.
Both awards are given annually to area health care professionals who work at hospitals in the region.
The Research Foundation supports professional development in health care through continuing education opportunities as well as several other programs. Visit theresearchfoundationkc.org to learn more.
