Cass County restaurant inspections: Nov. 1-15

Health inspections at area restaurants and other food establishments were conducted by the Cass County Health Department Nov. 1-15.
In essential compliance is a pass rating awarded to a food establishment that does not have any open priority items noted at the end of an inspection.
Out of essential compliance is a fail rating given to a food establishment that has one or more open priority items noted at the end of an inspection.
A priority violation is defined as a violation that will more likely lead to a food borne illness, food contamination or environmental health hazard.
Food handler certification violations and establishments that failed only because employees didn’t have valid certificates have been omitted from these reports.
Casey’s General Store, 1801 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville. Nov. 2, In Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 1. Observed: Containers of food items are not date-marked. Food items were removed from cooler to be discarded.
Texas Roadhouse, 228 Peculiar Drive, Belton. Nov. 6, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 3. Observed: Two employees wearing gloves eating French fries from a bowl at pass window upon arrival. Informed manager, employees spoken to by manager, bowl of French fries discarded, employees washed hands, and changed gloves before resuming duties. Observed: Hand sink drain plugged in meat room. Informed manager and sink was unclogged.
McDonald’s, 2101 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville. Nov. 7, Out of Essential Compliance. Priority Violations: 2. Observed: Plastic panel in ice machine has build-up. Panel removed from machine to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized.
For more information about inspections, contact the Cass County Health Department at 816-380-8425.
