Shawnee City Council appoints interim city manager

The Shawnee City Council on Monday named Vicki Charlesworth as interim city manager, replacing Carol Gonzalez, who is leaving to join the staff of the Mid-America Regional Council.
The council held a special meeting Monday morning to make the appointment. Council members unanimously supported naming Charlesworth as interim city manager. She has worked for the city since 1988 and has served as deputy city manager since 2012.
Gonzalez joined the Shawnee city staff in 1998 and was promoted to city manager in 2005. She announced last month that she was joining the leadership team at MARC as the director of finance and administration. Her last day in Shawnee is Nov. 15.
The Shawnee City Council tabled a discussion about a request for proposals for recruitment consulting services for a new city manager. Members said they will discuss that soon at a council work session.
