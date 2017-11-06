Vicki Charlesworth
Vicki Charlesworth
Vicki Charlesworth

Community

Shawnee City Council appoints interim city manager

By Lynn Horsley

lhorsley@kcstar.com

November 06, 2017 2:38 PM

The Shawnee City Council on Monday named Vicki Charlesworth as interim city manager, replacing Carol Gonzalez, who is leaving to join the staff of the Mid-America Regional Council.

The council held a special meeting Monday morning to make the appointment. Council members unanimously supported naming Charlesworth as interim city manager. She has worked for the city since 1988 and has served as deputy city manager since 2012.

Gonzalez joined the Shawnee city staff in 1998 and was promoted to city manager in 2005. She announced last month that she was joining the leadership team at MARC as the director of finance and administration. Her last day in Shawnee is Nov. 15.

The Shawnee City Council tabled a discussion about a request for proposals for recruitment consulting services for a new city manager. Members said they will discuss that soon at a council work session.

Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet Grim, Shawnee PD's K9 dog from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity

    Shawnee Poloce Department Chief of Police Rob Moser grew up as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. When he heard of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity foundation giving away a K9 dog to police departments where the Steelers play road games, Moser applied and received Grim, a Belgian Malinois, in 2015.

Meet Grim, Shawnee PD's K9 dog from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity

Meet Grim, Shawnee PD's K9 dog from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity 2:16

Meet Grim, Shawnee PD's K9 dog from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity
Overland Park mayoral candidates debate development 3:28

Overland Park mayoral candidates debate development
Parkville Nature Sanctuary honors former director with a memorial butterfly garden 1:35

Parkville Nature Sanctuary honors former director with a memorial butterfly garden

View More Video