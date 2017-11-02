Volunteer Benjamin Zelk of Lee’s Summit tossed bags full of donated items at a Kansas City, Kan., warehouse used by the Salvation Army as a collection site for Project Warmth. There will be eight sites around the metro Saturday, Nov. 4, to collect items for this year’s drive.
Volunteer Benjamin Zelk of Lee’s Summit tossed bags full of donated items at a Kansas City, Kan., warehouse used by the Salvation Army as a collection site for Project Warmth. There will be eight sites around the metro Saturday, Nov. 4, to collect items for this year’s drive. Allison Long along@kcstar.com
Volunteer Benjamin Zelk of Lee’s Summit tossed bags full of donated items at a Kansas City, Kan., warehouse used by the Salvation Army as a collection site for Project Warmth. There will be eight sites around the metro Saturday, Nov. 4, to collect items for this year’s drive. Allison Long along@kcstar.com

Community

Have coats, blankets to donate? Project Warmth will collect at these locations

By Rick Montgomery

rmontgomery@kcstar.com

November 02, 2017 10:15 AM

For 35 years now, Kansas Citians have kept one another comfier by donating to Project Warmth.

Your next opportunity will be Saturday, Nov. 4, when Project Warmth volunteers will be collecting coats, blankets, hats, gloves and scarves at eight locations around the metro, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The dropoff sites: Independence Center, Ward Parkway Shopping Center, Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Town Center Plaza in Leawood, Oak Barry Shopping Center in the Northland, Nebraska Furniture Mart at Village West, KCTV studios in Fairway and The Kansas City Star’s collection point at 1601 McGee St.

The Star launched Kansas City’s first area-wide coat and blanket drive in 1982, soon to be joined by KCTV and several other local partners.

Last year, the community donated more than 10,000 coats and 3,500 blankets, distributed by the Salvation Army.

Cash donations are also accepted at Project Warmth’s website, projectwarmthkc.com. All contributions are tax-deductible.

More Videos

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Pause
Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide 0:35

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win 0:31

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:26

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 3:00

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

  • Follow the journey of a jacket donated to Project Warmth

    Maureen Jackson donated her husband’s leather jacket to Project Warmth in November. Jackson husband died 5 years ago, and she had a difficult time parting with his favorite leather jacket. In December 11-year-old Kenan Handson, received the donated leather jacket to help keep him warm during the winter months.

Follow the journey of a jacket donated to Project Warmth

Maureen Jackson donated her husband’s leather jacket to Project Warmth in November. Jackson husband died 5 years ago, and she had a difficult time parting with his favorite leather jacket. In December 11-year-old Kenan Handson, received the donated leather jacket to help keep him warm during the winter months.

Allison Long and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star

Rick Montgomery: 816-234-4410, @rmontgomery_r

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Pause
Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide 0:35

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win 0:31

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:26

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 3:00

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

  • Meet Grim, Shawnee PD's K9 dog from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity

    Shawnee Poloce Department Chief of Police Rob Moser grew up as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. When he heard of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity foundation giving away a K9 dog to police departments where the Steelers play road games, Moser applied and received Grim, a Belgian Malinois, in 2015.

Meet Grim, Shawnee PD's K9 dog from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity

View More Video