Have coats, blankets to donate? Project Warmth will collect at these locations

For 35 years now, Kansas Citians have kept one another comfier by donating to Project Warmth.
Your next opportunity will be Saturday, Nov. 4, when Project Warmth volunteers will be collecting coats, blankets, hats, gloves and scarves at eight locations around the metro, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The dropoff sites: Independence Center, Ward Parkway Shopping Center, Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Town Center Plaza in Leawood, Oak Barry Shopping Center in the Northland, Nebraska Furniture Mart at Village West, KCTV studios in Fairway and The Kansas City Star’s collection point at 1601 McGee St.
The Star launched Kansas City’s first area-wide coat and blanket drive in 1982, soon to be joined by KCTV and several other local partners.
Last year, the community donated more than 10,000 coats and 3,500 blankets, distributed by the Salvation Army.
Cash donations are also accepted at Project Warmth’s website, projectwarmthkc.com. All contributions are tax-deductible.
