New hotel, apartments around Westport’s Manor Square get green light

Plans for a $75 million development with apartments, a boutique hotel and greenspace on a parking garage roof in Westport can move forward, following an 11-1 city council vote Thursday.
The project, called West Port Terrace and Manor Square, includes the existing Manor Square building and parking garage but not Kelly’s Westport Inn. It covers four acres generally north of Westport Road, east of Mill Street, and west of Pennsylvania Avenue.
It calls for 215 apartments and a 120-room hotel, plus 12,100 square feet of restaurant space, 24,150 square feet of retail space and 11,500 square feet of office space. The Tivoli Cinemas remains.
“It’ll bring more residents and foot traffic to Westport,” said Councilman Scott Taylor, chair of the council’s planning, zoning and economic development committee.
Councilwoman Katheryn Shields was the lone dissenter, saying, “I just think it’s too large for the area.”
Buildings on the site will remain but exterior walls and facades will be modified with a brick design that’s said to be in keeping with Westport’s character. Char Bar, located at 4050 Pennsylvania, will remain. The roof of the 700-space parking garage will gain a parklike courtyard setting complete with landscaping.
The development is designed by Action Pact LLC, and Pulse Development is the owner. Representatives had a number of meetings with various neighborhood groups, and those negotiations influenced the design. Construction could begin late this year or early next year and would be finished in 18 months.
