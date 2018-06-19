Ashlyn the Labrador retriever and Ivy the tortoiseshell
Pets of the week: Ashlyn is ready to settle in; Ivy is a playful tortoiseshell

June 19, 2018 08:00 AM

Ashlyn

Age: 6 years old

Breed: Labrador retriever

Gender: Male

Ashlyn has been passed around to several owners through no fault of his own, so now he’s looking for a family to commit to him. In return, he’ll give all his love and loyalty. Ashlyn loves all people, likes cats and most other dogs. He’s also house-trained, a good car rider and good on leash — basically, a move-in-ready boy!

Ivy

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Gender: Female

Ivy and her five babies were rescued, then brought to us from Lakeside Nature Sanctuary. She was a wonderful mom. Ivy is a very sweet girl and loves to play, especially with those crinkly balls. She seems to get along with some of the cats at the shelter.

For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.

