Pets of the week: Ashlyn is ready to settle in; Ivy is a playful tortoiseshell

Ashlyn
Age: 6 years old
Breed: Labrador retriever
Gender: Male
Ashlyn has been passed around to several owners through no fault of his own, so now he’s looking for a family to commit to him. In return, he’ll give all his love and loyalty. Ashlyn loves all people, likes cats and most other dogs. He’s also house-trained, a good car rider and good on leash — basically, a move-in-ready boy!
Ivy
Age: 2 years old
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Gender: Female
Ivy and her five babies were rescued, then brought to us from Lakeside Nature Sanctuary. She was a wonderful mom. Ivy is a very sweet girl and loves to play, especially with those crinkly balls. She seems to get along with some of the cats at the shelter.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
Comments