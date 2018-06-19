Thousands of square dancers will promenade in Kansas City

When Jim and Edythe Weber decided to take square dancing lessons, the Liberty residents were sure it would not last. Jim’s chief at the Liberty Fire Department and his wife had encouraged them to try it.
“He put the pressure on Jim for him and I to come take square dance lessons. I was doing aerobics at the time. I said, ‘I guess we can.’ I thought, ‘We probably won’t do this for very long,’ ” Edythe Weber said.
That was back in 1986. This June, they are helping bring the 67th Annual National Square Dance Convention to the Kansas City Convention Center. It will be the 30th national convention they have attended since they started those classes. They discovered a life-long activity that has led them to travel throughout the country making friends and having good times.
“It’s just a great hobby, we love it,” Edythe Weber said.
This is the third time they have helped plan a national convention. As registration and housing chairs for the Kansas City event, the Webers are helping some 3,500 people expected from all 50 states and several foreign countries find comfortable places to stay while they are in town.
They are also hoping a lot of people will come down and watch the dancing.
“We’re glad that it’s back in Kansas City. We hope that this re-energizes a little dancing in the Kansas City area, and all over the state of Kansas and Missouri, because that’s where our dancers come from,” Edythe Weber said.
The last time the national convention came to Kansas City was 1975. Kansas City also hosted the second National Square Dance Convention in 1952. Dancers from four states are helping to plan this year’s gathering.
Jane Hon, publicity chair for the Kansas City event, says each convention takes four to five years to prepare.
“We dance all day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are education pieces. There are workshops and seminars,” Hon said.
The convention is not just square dancing. While it does feature all levels of square dancing, it will also have opportunities for round dancing, western dancing and contra dancing.
Convention attendees plan to take their dancing on the town June 29. At 10:30 a.m. they will gather at Barney Allis Plaza, dance and then bus to flash-mob locations around downtown. Look for dancers at places like Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial that morning.
Downtown in the evening, the dancers will also have an “after party” dance from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Barney Allis Plaza. The public can watch those events for free. At any other time during the convention, the public is invited to come to the door of the convention center, get a $5 pass and enjoy the all-day dancing activities.
Hon says that while the heyday of square dancing seems to have passed (the national conventions used to draw tens of thousands of people), there are a growing number of younger people taking up the activity. She also says people have some misconceptions about the dancing.
First, the dress code is not necessarily what you imagine. Yes, there are many who wear the traditional petty skirts and bright-colored square dancing outfits, but it is not strictly necessary. Women often just wear comfortable skirts and tops. Men usually just wear jeans and western-style long sleeved shirts.
“Today, we call it casual dancing. We dress in pants and shorts during the day. At night they ask for more formal attire, but I can put on my jean skirt and a peasant top and my cowboy boots and I fit,” Hon said.
Second, people of all ages can and do participate in the activity. The convention will have a youth room for children under 18, and many people participate in square dancing as a family.
“I dance with 90-year-old men. I dance with 18-year-old men. It’s a wide variety, and it brings us all together to an activity that we all love and are passionate about,” Hon said.
Also, the dancing is not only to country music. They do have that, but dancers can also move to music from Styx or Lady Gaga.
People around the globe enjoy what is an originally U.S.-grown activity originating out of the folk dances of Appalachia. And no matter their native language, the dancers learn their moves and respond to calls in English.
The 67th Annual National Square Dance Convention runs June 27-30 at the Kansas City Convention Center.
Joining the dance
To learn more about how to get involved in square dancing or the 67th Annual National Square Dance Convention, can go to: www.usda.org or www.you2candance.com
